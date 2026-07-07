Braves Experiencing Power Resurgence, All-Star Matt Olson Leading Way

The recent win-loss record isn't where the Atlanta Braves would like it. There are some components of their game that they still need to address, but at least something is starting to go their way.

As a team, the Braves hit 12 home runs during the course of the four-game series against the Mets. Matt Olson accounts for one-third of them. Michael Harris II had a pair of home runs. Drake Baldwin hit a grand slam. Ozzie Albies, Mike Yastrzemski, Mauricio Dubon, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies all each hit one out as well.

Olson homered twice for the second time in the series on Monday night, including a two-run home run that tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. They accounted for his 23rd and 24th home runs of the season.

The Braves first baseman has four home runs over his last four games, with those two multi-home run nights to his name in that span. This effort reflects not just Olson rediscovering his power stroke, but the rest of the team as well.

It's all out surge, and the Braves have seen a key piece of their identity return.

"I mean, we've always relied on the home run over the years," manager Walt Weiss said on Saturday. "You know, this year, I felt like the first couple of months we were scoring in a variety of ways, but still, we all like homers."

As a nice bonus, some of the All-Stars on the staff are showing that getting selected was the rigth call. Perhaps a name or two who has been left off the roster is showing that he should have been there.

So, while the Braves couldn't pick up the series win over the Mets, the return of the long ball, assuming it sticks around, will help them find the win column more in time.

However, that is just one silver lining. The starting rotation is still trying to redicover its footing as injuries pile up. They lost another reliable arm in Martín Pérez to the injured list. While they have other options for the rotation, they still don't have much leeway.

All they can do for now is take the good with the bad. Piling on runs should, in theory, absorb some of the blow and at least help them get to the All-Star break so they can regroup.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news