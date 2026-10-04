Braves Make Decision on Starter for Game 2

The Atlanta Braves have penciled in who will take the ball first for Game 2. Ray Kerr has been called upon to start.

He’ll be tasked with going toe to toe with Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell.

After his heroic effort in Game 3 of the NLWCS against the Philadelphia Phillies, manager Walt Weiss made it clear that Kerr would be called upon again to aid the team.

That time has now arrived.

While there was hope that Chris Sale would take the ball, it’s clear they don’t feel he’s ready after closing out the game that Kerr started.

At this point, it’s likely he’ll be ready for Game 3. If Tyler Mahle is ready, he could pitch in a potential Game 4.

Grant Holmes could potentially follow Kerr as he did last time out.

Kerr pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk with two strikeouts. Including his open in Miami, it’ll mark his third consecutive appearance as an opener.

The Braves are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. They had to heavily bullpen that game, already putting them in a tight spot for future games.

It’ll be key for Kerr and likely Holmes to cover as many innings as they can. First pitch on Sunday is set for 8:03 p.m. EDT (5:03 p.m. in Los Angeles).