Braves Prospect Owen Murphy Shows Poise in Major League Debut

Owen Murphy’s time in the major leagues arrived, and the Atlanta Braves put their full trust in him in a tight spot.

His debut came in a tie game, 5-5, in the top of the 10th inning. He almost got the job done. Just one pitch separated him from a scoreless inning and from giving the Braves a chance to walk it off, and the two-run double from Mets catcher Luis Torrens.

He finished the inning on a high note, picking up his first career strikeout. Brett Baty bit at a fastball down and in. He threw 20 pitches, and 15 of them were for strikes.

While the stat sheet will show some ideal results at the surface level, he put on a solid performance for a first time on a major league mound.

Regardless of the outcome, there will always be something special about this moment. He has worn a Braves uniform, and it can never be taken away from him.

Murphy was called up earlier on Monday, with the first report of the move coming the day before. It was the first look at a potential future member of the rotation.

As injuries mount, it didn't hurt to see what he brings to the table. At this time, there is no plan for him to make a start in the major leagues, but he could serve as a long reliever, just like fellow prospect right-hander JR Ritchie.

Didier Fuentes, who began the season as a top prospect in the system, was able to establish himself in the majors this season as a reliever.

In the end, he has options. Sending him back is a very flexible move for the Braves to make if they want to bring in another arm.

Even if they have the options, the need for arms and his overall performance in a tight spot warrants giving Murphy another shot to pitch in the majors.

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