Braves Reportedly Giving Another Prospect Pitcher a Shot at Majors

The time may be on the horizon for another starting pitcher prospect. According to Braves insider Gaurav Vedak, the Atlanta Braves will bring up right-hander Owen Murphy to the majors. Should he take the mound, it would be his major league debut.

He's expected to make a start, per the report, but it's unclear when it will be. This would require adding him to the 40-man roster, so a move is likely to come along side it.

Carlos Carrasco is a likely candidate to be designated for assigment after his performance on Sunday. He allowed five runs in the ninth inning on Sunday, and the Braves ultimately lost 10-9.

After throwing 44 pitches across two innings, he's likely not available to pitch for a few days. This opens up the door for a fresh arm and a chance for a young pitcher to get his first shot at the major leagues.

Murphy is the No. 6 prospect in the system. He began the season as the opening day starter for Double-A Columbus, but he has been in Triple-A with Gwinnett since

Over his last four starts, he's began to come into his own. He owns a 2.28 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP during that span. He's added two new pitches this year: a changeup and a cutter. The goal was to have different types of movement around the strike zone.

"I have a lot of stuff that moves north to south besides my slider," he said back in June, "but my curveball and my fastball really play off of each other. But adding something to open up that side of the plate and so hitters can't just sit on a certain pitch and wait for that to come."

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