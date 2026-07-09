Former Atlanta Braves Favorite Voted into Hall of Pretty Good

On Thursday, former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte joined one of baseball’s most treasured groups, as he earned an induction into the Hall of Pretty Good, a fan-favorite social media page dedicated to restoring the nostalgia of baseball’s yesteryear.

Inciarte is the 81st inductee into social media’s favorite honors page, an honor he netted by receiving exactly 65% of 40,600 votes, the exact minimum threshold required to enter the Hall. His race was one of the closest in the Hall’s history, joining John Axford as one of the only players to ever make it in despite such a tight race.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



In one of the closest votes in Hall of Pretty Good history, I’m happy to announce that Ender Inciarte received 65% of more than 40,400 votes and is officially the 81st member of the Hall of Pretty Good! pic.twitter.com/eLjP2wvakQ — MLB Hall of Pretty Good (@hallofgoodpod) July 9, 2026

He joins Andrelton Simmons as a notable Braves player in the Hall of Pretty Good.

Inciarte spent nine years in the Majors, from 2014 to late 2022, six of which were with the Braves, with whom he is most known. In his six years with the Braves, Inciarte batted .275 with a .717 OPS, including 32 home runs, 21 triples, 138 doubles and 599 singles. He also earned an All-Star nod in 2017, along with three straight Gold Gloves in the 2016-2018 seasons.

Known as the ‘Game Ender’ in Atlanta, Inciarte famously recorded the first-ever home run in Truist Park (then known as SunTrust Park), on a sixth-inning two-run moonshot down the right field line, as well as the first-ever hit in the park on an earlier infield single to third base. He also recorded the first-ever defensive out in the park, as well as the first-ever game-ending defensive out, all in the same matchup against the Padres.

As such, Inciarte is permanently ingrained in Braves history, even if he is not the greatest hitter, fielder or runner that the franchise has ever seen. This, at its core, is the crux of the Hall of Pretty Good, whose motto is ‘Where being pretty good at baseball is forever immortalized.’

Inciarte was a consistent bright spot on a Braves team that had several ups and downs throughout the 2014 to 2022 seasons, from near-100-loss seasons in 2015 and 2017, all the way to near-100-win seasons in 2018 and 2019. Despite his impact, Inciarte was designated for assignment in July of the Braves’ 2021 World Series season, and rounded out his career in a brief stint with the Mets.

Founded by special education teacher Bryce Whitlow in 2024, the Hall of Pretty Good is dedicated to honoring players that fans will always remember fondly, even if they were not top-level enough to make it all the way to Cooperstown. The idea behind the Hall hinges on nostalgia, good-natured fun and a deep love for the game of baseball, qualities Inciarte embodies and inspires in many Braves fans.

The page has grown to over 250,000 followers in the time since, with many players now giving their own induction speeches, rallying for other candidates and interacting with fans in the comment section. This, along with Whitlow’s consistent posting of niche, fan-favorite players, has truly turned the Hall into a stronghold for baseball lovers.

You can find the Hall at @mlbhallofgood on Instagram, where the fanbase is much more active, or @hallofgoodpod on X to keep up with all news and information on the Hall.

As a result of all of his effort and the light he brought to Atlanta, Inciarte will forever be immortalized in the Hall of Pretty Good, and he has already begun interacting with fans in the comment section of his induction post on Instagram by accepting congratulations, cracking jokes about how tight the race was and thanking Whitlow and the fans for allowing him to have this honor.

After all, Inciarte may not have been the greatest player to ever don a Braves uniform, but he certainly was, in fact, pretty good.

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