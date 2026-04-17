How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves head back on the road, starting their next away slate with a three-games series in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

It’s the first time that these division rivals will face each other this year, and it’s the second NL East bout for the Braves this season. They’ll play each other this weekend up in the City of Brotherly Love, and a rematch will come in Atlanta next weekend.

With the need for multiple channels and a shift in the starting rotation heading into the weekend, a TV guide was in order for the weekend.

How To Watch the Braves

All times are for first pitch, not the start of the broadcast. All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

Friday, April 17: BravesVision (6:40 p.m.)

Saturday, April 18: Fox (7:15 p.m.)

Sunday, April 19: NBC Sports Network and Peacock 7:20 p.m.)

Each game of this series will be on a different channel. Friday is the lone locally televised game on BravesVision. It’s available through the Braves.TV streaming option with no blackouts, but that requires a subscription.

BravesVision is available on Spectrum (check local listings), Xfinity (ch.1254), DirecTV (645), U-Verse (1730), Fubo and a variety of smaller cable companies across the Braves TV market.

It’s still not live streaming options such as YouTube TV or Hulu.

Fox is network TV. This is available with essentially all TV packages. It’s available over the air (OTA) with an antenna as well. This makes it the most accessible game this weekend.

The Braves are back on Sunday Night Baseball. However, they’re not on the regular NBC channel. The NBA playoffs have priority. So, this game will be available via the NBC Sports Channel - check if your TV package comes with it - and the streaming service Peacock, which requires a subscription.

Probable Starting Pitchers for Braves vs Phillies

Friday, April 17: Martín Pérez (0-1, 3.14 ERA) vs Taijuan Walker (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Saturday, April 18: Chris Sale (3-1, 3.27 ERA) vs Christopher Sánchez (2-1, 2.01 ERA)

Sunday, April 19: Grant Homes (1-1, 3.32) vs Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77 ERA)

A week after being designated for assignment, Pérez is set to be back in the Braves rotation. He re-signed this week after initially electing free agency. He’s shown to be an effective arm both in the rotation and as a long reliever this season.

Sale had continued to find a way despite not always having his best stuff. His 3.27 is just under half of what it was through four starts last season (6.63). His three wins put him in a three-way tie for the second most in the National League.

Holmes had a shorter outing, mostly by design, last week. After pitching into the seventh inning out in Anaheim, manager Walt Weiss opted to be cautious with Holmes’ elbow, since he recently finished rehabbing a partially torn UCL. He was removed with just 59 pitches. Weiss assured that Holmes’ elbow was fine, and sure enough, he will be back on the bump this Sunday.