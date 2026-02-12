Acuña's Plans for Upcoming Braves Season Good News for Bill of Health

At this point, it looks like Ronald Acuña Jr. is doing what he can to enjoy life while also being ready for the upcoming season. The Atlanta Braves All-Star is looking back on the fun he had in Santa Clara during the Super Bowl, and there's nothing wrong with that.

When one of the top music stars in the world, especially one you're a fan of, gives you the opportunity to be part of the halftime show, it's hard to pass up.

"They call me. You'll go to the Bad Bunny house in the Super Bowl, I say, all right, I'll go," Acuña said with a chuckle, via 11Alive.

But don't let the excitment be of any concern. He's cleary locked in. He's in baseball mode. He has his priorities for the season put together.

He said on Thursday that he was feeling 200%, but his goal is continue managing his health. That goal will go hand in hand with his other top priority: to win a World Series.

"I'm healthy now. I feel really good," he said, via WSB-TV. "Like I said before, I'm working on my defense and my offense, too. I feel great."

In the past, managing health has meant he had to put some of his tool on the back burner, mainly his speed. He only had 10 total stolen base attempts last season. He made the most of them. He swiped nine bags. Bug we weren't seeing all that he could bring to the table.

This season, that is set to change. He's ready to go all out on the basepaths this year. There are no guarantees he'll steal 73 bases again. But there is hope that he could have a 30-30 or even a 40-40 season if he stays healthy.

He indicated that we'll have to wait and see. The stats aren't his priority.

"I don't know 40-40, but I try and doing my best to my team win a lot of games and make the playoffs."

We've seen him steal bases during his time in winter ball this offseason. We can expect him to play hard for his home country during the World Baseball Classic. All of it is a preview of what could be to come this season.

It should bring some feeling of excitment if you're a fan or his teammate. We haven't seen him at this level in a few years now. He's been an All-Star more recently than he's been at 100%. That's how good even a fraction of Acuña is. The bat and arm alone got him enough votes to be a starting outfielder in the Midsummer Classic.

So, buckle up. The time is coming where we'll see him again at full force at the top of the lineup. If he's able to stay healthy and be what know he can be, it's going to be a summer blockbuster performance.

When it comes to the team getting back on track after a 76-win season, that bodes well for them too. A healthy Acuña will be a key component of pushing for a playoff spot, let alone winning a World Series.

But he's just one component to success. Other players will need to be closer to their old selves too. Maybe, for now, we can labeled this as a major step in the right direction.

