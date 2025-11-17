4 Prospects Braves at Risk of Losing During Rule 5 Draft

The Atlanta Braves have until Tuesday at 6 p.m. to decide which Rule 5 eligible prospects they want to protect. Those they choose to keep will be added to their 40-man roster. Those who are not could end up being claimed by other teams during the Rule 5 Draft.

Let’s look at what the Rule 5 Draft is, followed by the prospects who are at risk of being lost to it. Every December, this draft allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select certain non-40-man roster players from other clubs. Clubs draft in reverse order of the standings from the previous season.

Eligible players this year are international prospects or high school draft picks signed in 2021 who aren’t protected. A college player from the 2022 draft is eligible if not protected too.

Prospects, such as JR Ritchie and Cam Caminiti, are ineligible because he was drafted out of high school during a later year. However, based on these rules, four players could be on the way out.

Blake Burkhalter, Right-Hander (No. 11 Prospect)

Burkhalter reached Triple-A for the first time during the 2025 season. He finished his stint with a 3.77 ERA in 18 appearances, two of which were starts. All the way until reaching this level, he had been a starting pitcher in the minor leagues. He still could end up being one again starting in 2026.

A team could see the 25-year-old right and see potential starting pitching depth or bullpen depth for their team next season. If the Braves don’t see an immediate spot for him, they could leave him unprotected and hope he goes unprotected.

Ian Mejia, Right-Hander (No. 19 Prospect)

Mejia primarily saw action with Double-A Columbus this season, pitching to a 2.62 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP at that level. His efforts saw him named to the Southern League All-Star Team at the end of the season.

Like Burkhalter, Mejia could be an attractive addition to a team’s roster. What could have teams hesitant is that claiming him could require him to make a jump to the Majors from Double-A. He’s only made a handful of Triple-A starts, and he hasn’t had much success yet at that level.

David McCabe, Third Baseman (No. 29 Prospect)

McCabe saw Triple-A action for the first time in 2025. His walk rate remained consistent, but his overall numbers took a dip as he adjusted to hitting against the next level of pitching. He had a .719 OPS in 28 Triple-A games compared to an .813 OPS in 105 Double-A games. McCabe had the time to get a handle on Double-A. He very well could do the same in Triple-A with sufficient time with Gwinnett.

If a team sees potential in him, and they need a third baseman or infield depth in general, maybe a team takes a flyer on him.

Elison Joseph, Right-Hander (No. 30 Prospect)

The 24-year-old reliever spent the entire 2025 with Double-A Columbus. He finished with a 4.31 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP in 37 outings. Walks were an issue for him. He held hitters to a .181 average, but he averaged more than a walk per inning pitched.

He’s probably safe, unless a team thinks they see a tweak that can be made to make him an immediate impact addition in the major leagues.

The Rule 5 Draft takes place on Dec. 10 and will be held during the Winter Meetings in Orlando. There is a good chance none of these players will be taken, but the odds are more than zero. If the Braves believe any of them are at risk, they’ll be on the 40-man shortly.

