Next Up for Matt Olson's Iron Man Streak After Braves History

The long, rainy night in St. Louis was a historic one for Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson. It marked 741 consecutive games played in a Braves uniform, now the most in franchise history.

He surpassed team legend Dale Murphy, who had held the record for 40 years.

"It's quite an accomplishment," Braves manager Walt Weiss said, via the Associated Press. "This is a tough league. We play virtually every day, so to do something like that is mind-boggling, really. The Ripken thing is another universe, but what Matt Olson is doing is really, really impressive."

Overall, he's played in 875 consecutive games. It's the ninth-longest streak in MLB history. Olson last sat out a game on May 1, 2021, when he missed three games with the then-Oakland Athletics after suffering a left eye contusion.

So, what's next for Olson and his Iron Man streak regarding milestones? Let's take a look.

He's 21 games away from surpassing Stan Musial's 895 games played for eighth all-time. Game 896 is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Aug. 5. His 900th consecutive game would come during the series finale of the road series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 9.

At season's end, he will have a streak that is 944 games long. Which will still be eighth. Joe Sewell is the next to pass at 1,103 consecutive games played. That would come with three games left to go in the 2027 season, assuming all 162 games are played.

If so, it's something to look forward to sometime during the 2028 season. After that, there is a 104-game stretch where he would quickly climb the all-time rankings. Once he reaches 1,208 consecutive games played, he'll be fourth all-time.

To put a bow on this, Cal Ripken played in 2,632 consecutive games for Baltimore from May 1982 until September 1998. Let's cross that bridge when we get there, shall we?

As for the team record, 59 games away from being the first Braves player to play in 800 consecutive games with the team. That game is scheduled to happen on the road in Chicago on Sept. 15.

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