Who Are the Braves' Top-100 Prospects at the All-Star Break?

The MLB season is officially halfway done, with the All-Star break having arrived. Down in the system, the Atlanta Braves' top prospects continue to develop into promising pieces of the future.

Currently, three of these propects hold the honor of being top-100 prospects, according to MLB.com's rankings. Cam Caminiti and Eric Hartman have both held this status for some time now, but Tate Southisene has joined the group.

The Braves' 2025 first-round pick is ranked No. 97 on the list. He's in the middle of a breakout campaign that started in Single-A Augusta and has since moved up to High-A Rome.

Meanwhile, Caminiti, the Braves' top prospect, has climbed his way up to No. 43 on the list. As a reflection of where he stands, he was included in this year's edition of the MLB All-Star Futures Game.

The other top-100 prospects are certainly candidates to participate next season.

Hartman, who wasn't even ranked in the Braves' top-30 entering the season, is now their No. 2 prospect and No. 77 overall in baseball.

Perhaps the most fun part is that all three of them are teammates right now in High-A Rome. They get to help support each other as they work their way to the show.

"We got a great group of guys," Hartman said back in June. "And I think it's a lot of fun. You kind of develop a brotherhood with these guys, and you're always rooting for each other and always pushing each other to compete and to win."

Both Southisene and Hartman bring speed and power to the table. Hartman specifically has already achieved a 20/30 season. Southisene has 11 home runs with a ridiculous 43 stolen bases on the season.

Another feature of Southisene is his defense and strong arm.

Once the break concludes, we'll what is next for them this season. All of them are still pretty young, between 19 and 20 years old. They could potentially finish the year in Rome, but all are showing signs that they're ready for a new challenge at another level.

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