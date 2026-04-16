Why Martín Pérez Returning to Braves Rotation Makes Sense

Walt Weiss confirmed Wednesday night that Martín Pérez would be back in the Atlanta Braves’ starting rotation on Friday. Between the off day and his start on Friday, everyone else in the rotation will get an extra day of rest.

If someone is glad to see him back, it’s Weiss. He said shortly after Pérez was designated for assignment that he wanted to see him back with the team soon.

Getting him back on the mound is the logical move, and there are a few reasons why that’s the case.

Pérez was solid for the Braves in his last start. He allowed a lot of baserunners, but he limited the damage to one run over five innings pitched. In three appearances, he’s been effective.

As much as there is a desire to see Didier Fuentes and JR Ritchie up in the majors, and that’s something that we expect at some point this season, they can keep taking time to refine their crafts further in the minor leagues.

It would make sense to bring them up when they can be used in the rotation for a longer term. In the end, Pérez is likely a stopgap. In a few weeks’ time, Spencer Strider is going to be back. He begins his first rehab start on Thursday. Instead of using one of the young arm’s options, Pérez can stick around and hold Strider’s spot in the rotation.

Pérez is also someone who can stick around after in a long-relief role if the Braves choose. Fuentes or Ritichie aren’t going to be used that way. They’re stretched out in Triple-A. If they’re coming up, it’s when they’re able to start games.

To take this another step, Ritchie needs to be added to the 40-man as well. It would require a separate move entirely to make him available. When bringing Pérez back, it was easier when the spot he was taking back was being used by Luke Williams. Someone else that the Braves may not be ready to part with yet would have to go.

An alternative who is already on the major league roster is Jose Suarez. The Braves have kept him around so far, but he’s been inconsistent. After his first start, they haven’t been comfortable giving him the ball again. They have enough confidence in Pérez to bring him back and start him multiple times through the rotation.

Remember, they didn’t want him out of the organization. They outrighted him in the effort to keep him around as an option. He rightfully elected free agency. He might as well have the door open to other offers before re-signing with the team that he knows will bring him back. Nothing was out of the ordinary.

Meanwhile, the Braves were able to utilize other arms in between his starts. Dylan Dodd was able to jump in and provide a long-relief outing. Rolddy Muñoz and Hayden Harris have been able to provide an extra option in the bullpen, for better or for worse.

In the end, the Braves can turn to an option who is feeling healthy and has been there before. The time for younger talent will come, and likely soon. For now, it makes sense to roll with Pérez until the plans change again.

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