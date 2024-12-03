Braves Cornerstone Infielder Floated as Potential Offseason Trade Chip
Second baseman Ozzie Albies has been part of the Atlanta Braves core since the team started its seven-year playoff streak in 2018. But could that be coming to an end this winter?
MLB.com's Mark Bowman at least suggested the possibility while discussing the team's trade candidates on Dec. 2.
"There would also be reason to debate moving Ozzie Albies, the three-time All-Star second baseman whose contract includes a $7 million salary for 2025 and $7 million options for 2026 and ’27," Bowman wrote. "That’s a good value if he remains healthy enough to bid for another 30-homer season. He’s also a strong clubhouse presence.
"But his arm strength has weakened his defensive value and to get a strong return you sometimes must part ways with something significant."
The Braves have holes in the outfield, rotation and bullpen. Although the team is expected to increase its payroll from last season, it would be surprising if the Braves went on a wild spending spree this offseason.
So, it's very possible they will need to conduct a trade to bring in a quality outfielder or pitcher. Of Atlanta's star players, Bowman seemed to imply Albies is probably the best candidate to be traded.
It's important to note, though, that Bowman added if he "had to guess," he would say Albies will be on the 2025 roster. That's my guess too.
Albies would be in high demand on the trade market because he's a 30-home run candidate on an affordable contract at second base. Those players don't exactly grow on trees.
So while trading Albies would fill a hole in the outfield or pitching staff for Atlanta, it would just create another one at second base. Nacho Alvarez Jr. isn't coming up from the minors to hit 30 homers.
Albies hit 33 home runs during his last full season in 2023. He also slashed .280/.336/.513 with 109 RBI and 96 runs.
Last season, he hit .251 with 10 home runs, 53 RBI and 52 runs in 99 games. Albies missed a large portion of the second half because of a fractured wrist.
The idea of trading Albies is probably far fetched. The Braves will very likely shop different players if they expect to fill a roster hole with a trade.