Braves Bring Back Familiar Face (Again), Another Starter to 60-Day IL
Guess who's back. Back again. Jesse's back. Tell a friend (they could have guessed that).
The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday morning that they have selected right-hander Jesse Chavez to the Major League roster. Left-hander Dylan Dodd is heading back to Triple-A, and right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach is heading to the 60-day injured list.
Before we talk about the Jesse Chavez experience again, let's address the elephant in the room, or update in this case. Schwellenbach starting on the 15-day before heading to the 60-day was more of a formality. It was the same deal with Chris Sale recently. It was clear from the start that he would miss a lot of time.
The Braves' right-hander suffered a fractured right elbow. He used the term coronoid fracture, which occurred around his right ulna. It's typically caused by an elbow dislocation or instability. It's a small fracture. His UCL and flexor all looked good during the tests as well.
The hope is that he will pitch again this season. He was placed on the IL retroactive to June 29. At the earliest, he'll be back at the end of August or the beginning of September.
He has a 3.09 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 17 starts this season. He emphasized eating innings following his most recent start. The Braves felt the difference when they rolled with a bullpen day on Saturday in the effort to cover his spot in the rotation. It took seven pitchers to cover 10 innings. It took five to cover the usual seven innings they had been getting out of Schwellenbach.
Manager Brian Snitker has little desire to give that strategy another go this week.
This is the third time Chavez has been added to the 40-man roster this season. Both times, he was designated for assignment after one appearance. In those two outings, he has allowed two runs over a combined three innings.
He is already a proven long reliever option, having done it for the Braves plenty of times over the years.
Dodd heads back to Triple-A after a solid stint with the big league club overall. He had a 3.75 ERA in 11 outings. He started off with eight scoreless appearances before allowing five in his last three.