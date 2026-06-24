How Is Luis Lara Doing After Brewers Extension? Like He's Ready for the Big Leagues

If the Milwaukee Brewers want to add some firepower in the outfield this summer, they have an internal option down in Triple-A who looks like he's ready to go.

Milwaukee recently signed 21-year-old outfielder Luis Lara to a seven-year, $31 million extension with three club options. The 21-year-old has had a meteoric rise this season and now is ranked as Milwaukee's No. 5 overall prospect.

That doesn't tell the entire story of how good his season has been, though. Sure, it's great to be called a team's No. 5 prospect. But he would be a handful of teams' No. 1 overall prospect if he were elsewhere right now. That's just a testament to how good Milwaukee's farm system is overall. Lara has played in 68 games so far this season for Triple-A Nashville and is slashing .327/.435/.462 with an .897 OPS, seven homers, 32 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 46 walks, nine doubles, two triples and 57 runs scored. He has more walks (46) than strikeouts (41). All in all, just an absurd season, to say the least.

The Brewers Should Be Keeping A Close Eye On Luis Lara

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's just getting better as well. On Tuesday, he went 5-for-5 for Triple-A Nashville, his first five-hit performance.

Lara could slot in well in the Brewers' outfield right now. It's important to note that the Brewers have had the best overall offense in baseball throughout the month of June. The Brewers also have the second-best overall record in baseball at 48-29, just 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers don't need to do anything crazy right now, but Lara is an internal option who could make the big league club better.

Jackson Chourio is a superstar and is playing like it right now. He's slashing .293/.345/.522 in 43 games this season. Garrett Mitchell has played in 67 games this season and he has been solid. Right now, he's slashing .245/.343/.401 with five homers and 34 RBIs. Sal Frelick struggled early on, but has started to turn a corner recently. Jake Bauers has gotten time in the outfield and has been one of the club's better hitters this season. Right now, he's leading the club with 13 homers.

When it comes to Lara, he's also one of the best defensive center fielders down in the minors. For Milwaukee, it would be wise to give him a shot in the not-so-distant future. Frelick has gotten most of his playing time in right field this season, but was in a super utility role over the last few years. Milwaukee could easily shift him back to that role, and especially at third base, and open up an outfield spot. In that scenario, the Brewers could easily promote Lara.