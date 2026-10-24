4 Biggest Takeaways From Brewers' 3-2 Game 1 Victory Over Rays

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Brewers took care of business in a tight Game 1 contest against the Tampa Bay Rays to kick off the World Series.

It was a night full of festivities — and fireworks — over at American Family Field. There are a lot of reasons why it's the Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays representing the National League and the American League in the 2026 World Series. The Brewers were the best team in the National League all year. The Rays were the best team in the American League all year. Both clubs play the game the right way and it was a battle on Friday. But it was one that the Brewers came out on top in, 3-2.

Here are the four biggest takeaways from the Game 1 win.

William Contreras Is In The Zone Right Now

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras is a gamer, to say the least. The three-time All-Star has already been caught up in some way-too-early trade chatter. That shouldn't matter right now, though. What's important is the task at hand: winning a World Series. Contreras has been powering the offense for the Brewers all throughout the postseason so far and that continued on Friday. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. In the playoffs so far, Contreras is slashing .394/.487/.697 with a 1.184 OPS, three home runs and six RBIs in nine games.

Christian Yelich Is Leading The Way

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) hits an RBI triple against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yelich has been great on the field throughout the playoffs. On Friday, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and drove in Milwaukee's first run in the World Series since 1982. What he does goes beyond the game between the two white lines, though. Yelich is the leader in the clubhouse for the organization. Brandon Woodruff said last night that Yelich has the club locked in.

"Guy's won an MVP. He knows how to -- you know what I mean? It don’t leave you. It’s just got to come at the right moment. He’s locked in right now. He’s got us locked in," Woodruff said, as transcribed by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Milwaukee is lucky to have Yelich, to say the least.

The Bullpen Can't Be Stopped

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not easy to win a World Series. That is the truth. Milwaukee hasn't won yet, of course. But the Brewers are trending in the right direction and one of the biggest reasons why has been their elite bullpen. It combined to allow one run in four innings on Friday along with six strikeouts. Aaron Ashby hasn't allowed a run in the playoffs yet either. Simply put, it has been ridiculous.

David Hamilton Has Been An Unsung Hero In The Playoffs

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) does a sacrifice bunt during the second inning during Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on Oct 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was a point earlier in the season when Brewers fans wondered why Hamilton got the type of playing time that he did. Throughout the playoffs, he has shown what he can do. On Friday, he went 1-for-2 and had a sacrifice as well. Now, he's slashing .462/.500/.769 in the playoffs.