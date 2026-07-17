Bo Bichette is the Outside-the-Box Trade Target Brewers Need

The Milwaukee Brewers have already dipped their toes in the trade market this summer by going out and acquiring former All-Star Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros.

This shouldn't be the end for Milwaukee in the trade market, but instead the beginning.

If the Brewers want to make a deep run this season, they're going to need to add some more consistent offensive production, plus maybe another arm or two. Arguably, the Brewers should be keeping a close eye on the New York Mets right now with the deadline approaching quickly. This is for multiple reasons. First off, the Mets have lefty reliever AJ Minter, who would be the exact type of bullpen arm Milwaukee could use right now.

That's not all, though. On the offensive side, infielder Bo Bichette arguably would be worth a call. SNY's Chelsea Janes reported that the Mets have informed teams that everyone but Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and Juan Soto could be available.

Should The Brewers Call The Mets?

Jul 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) scores a run on a throwing error during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A rival executive said the Mets informed their team that the sale is on, and that everyone but young stars Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto, is available," Janes wrote.

Bichette started the season off slowly offensively, but has picked it up. Right now, he has 10 homers, 51 RBIs and a .253/.297/.372 slash line in 97 games played. Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets that he can opt out of after the season. If the Mets are willing to pay down his deal to get rid of him, Milwaukee should be there to listen. He's a career .289 hitter and would give the club exactly what they need offensively at the hot corner. He consistently gets on base and has some pop. The Brewers need that.

Now, of course, if the Mets aren't willing to pay down his deal, the Brewers shouldn't go after him. This idea comes down to how desperate New York is. If the Mets are willing to pay down Bichette's deal in order to improve their return, the Brewers should offer someone like No. 9 prospect Bishop Letson or No. 10 prospect Marco Dinges as a headliner to a package and see if the Mets will budge. If the Brewers could add a bat like Bichette's to the lineup, all of a sudden the perception of the lineup would shift.