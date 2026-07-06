Brewers Linked to Mets Southpaw as Potential Bullpen Upgrade

Between now and the Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers should absolutely look to make at least one or two deals.

The Brewers have the farm system necessary to make a splash and a realistic shot at making a run this season. The Brewers are 55-33 on the season after taking down the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The Brewers are 2 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball right now, despite the fact that there are a few clear holes that could use a boost this summer. Milwaukee's biggest needs are a starter now that Brandon Woodruff landed back on the Injured List, a high-leverage reliever and potentially a power bat.

The rotation has been talked about a lot, as well as the idea of needing more power in the middle of the order. When it comes to the bullpen, every contender could always use another arm, regardless of how good your bullpen already is. In the playoffs, the leash is much shorter for every pitcher. Teams churn through relievers because each pitch is heightened and even more important. The Brewers' bullpen is good. It has the fourth-best bullpen ERA in the league at 3.48. But it could still use one more arm. The Athletic's Jim Bowden made the case for Milwaukee to target AJ Minter of the New York Mets.

The Brewers Could Use Another Reliever

Jun 14, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Brewers are clearly the team to beat in the NL Central and most of their needs can be solved with internal promotions," Bowden wrote. "However, their primary need is bullpen depth, and adding a third left-handed reliever makes a lot of sense. If the Red Sox deal Ardolis Chapman, he would be ideal to pair with Trevor Megill. Other lefties that might make sense include Anthony Bender, Brock Burke, Daniel Lynch and AJ Minter.

"Best fit: AJ Minter, LHP, New York Mets. Minter has pitched well since returning from left lat surgery in late May."

Bowden isn't wrong. If the Brewers want to add a reliever, Minter is the exact type of hurler to target. He has a 0.60 ERA in 15 appearances with New York in 15 innings of work. Last season, he had a 1.63 ERA in 13 appearances with the Mets. Overall, he has a 3.12 career ERA in 412 appearances in the majors as a member of the Mets and the Atlanta Braves.

If you look at the Brewers' bullpen, it's very righty-heavy. Aaron Ashby has thrived this season — and is leading the league with 12 wins — but it's thin on lefties beyond him. DL Hall is on the Injured List. Shane Drohan has had to help out in the rotation. Angel Zerpa is on the Injured List. Brian Fitzpatrick is on the Injured List and is done for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Jared Koenig and Drew Rom have been solid when given opportunities, but in a small sample size. Koenig has pitched in seven games in the majors this season, while Rom has pitched in five.

For the Brewers, they need another high-leverage lefty, preferably with playoff experience, to help to carry the load. Minter does fit this description. On top of his solid performance throughout his career in the regular season, he has a 2.88 ERA in the playoffs in 25 innings of work. Certainly,