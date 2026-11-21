The Milwaukee Brewers tendered a contract to first baseman Andrew Vaughn on Friday and it was undoubtedly the right decision.

With the non-tender deadline approaching, there was some speculation out there about the idea of moving on from Vaughn. That's because he has just one more season of team control left and is projected to make roughly $8.5 million in 2027, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Initially, the Brewers tendered the qualifying offer to Jake Bauers. If he had accepted, then Vaughn surely would've been non-tendered or traded. But Bauers opted to sign with the Boston Red Sox. With Bauers out of the organization, tendering Vaughn became the obvious decision and Milwaukee got it right.

When it comes to the Brewers, they always seem to have backup plans and then man up and be ready to go whenever a player leaves, or is traded. In this case, first base should be seamless and fine heading into 2027, despite losing Bauers. That's because Vaughn is still in town. At some point in 2027, there's a real chance that No. 5 overall prospect Andrew Fischer is ready to roll and can contribute in the majors at first base — or third base. Or even No. 12 prospect Blake Burke or No. 13 prospect Luke Adams.

The Brewers Got It Right

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) hits a double during the third inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But keeping Vaughn in town will give Milwaukee a very solid option while it waits for the prospects to make the jump to the big leagues and contribute consistently. In 2026, Vaughn played in 104 games and slashed .306/.390/.444 with an .834 OPS, six home runs, 43 RBIs and 18 doubles. Now, he should have an even bigger opportunity heading into 2027.

It shouldn't be forgotten that he actually entered the 2026 season as the starting first baseman for Milwaukee but after getting hurt, Bauers made the most of his opportunity and earned more playing time afterward, even when Vaughn returned.

Right now, Vaughn is projected to make right around $8.5 million in 2027. That's significantly cheaper than Bauers would've cost if he accepted the qualifying offer. Arguably, the production between Vaughn and Bauers won't be crazy different in 2027. Or, at least that should be the case on paper.

If Milwaukee had non-tendered Vaughn, it would've been an unforced error. The Brewers made the right call and Milwaukee fans should be excited about the fact that Vaughn will be back for another year.