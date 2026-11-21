The Milwaukee Brewers are in an excellent spot right now with the offseason starting to really heat up.

Milwaukee has taken a few hits so far this offseason with Jake Bauers and Dustin May both leaving in free agency. Of the two, Bauers' loss is significantly bigger than May's, but the Brewers have options and time to replace both. On the addition front, Milwaukee has made a handful of small-scale moves, including adding veteran reliever Ryan Walker, signing former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Christian Montes De Oca, signing Stiven Cruz, re-signing utility man Jheremy Vargas and signing 22-year-old lefty Ben Moore as well. It's been a quietly busy offseason so far. Plus, there have been plenty of rumors about various players who could be traded.

On Friday, the non-tender deadline came and went across baseball, but Milwaukee didn't do anything surprising. Milwaukee avoided arbitration with Joey Ortiz, Grant Anderson, DL Hall, Ryan Walker and Angel Zerpa and tendered contracts to Sal Frelick, David Hamilton, Trevor Megill, Garrett Mitchell, Bo Naylor, Quinn Priester, Brice Turang and Andrew Vaughn.

There have been a lot of moving parts in a short amount of time. Let's unpack where the Brewers currently stand and where the club could go from here.

Roster Projection

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) is introduced prior to game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee has added six players to the 40-man roster so far this offseason: Jett Williams, Luke Adams, Dylan O'Rae, Matt Wood, Tate Kuehner and Cameron Wagoner. Of this group, the guy to watch with the best chance of making the Opening Day roster is Williams, who would make sense at third base.

There hasn't been many changes to the roster just yet. Milwaukee lost Bauers and May, but the vast majority of the World Series roster remains intact.

If the 2027 season were to begin today, the infield would very likely feature Andrew Vaughn at first base, Brice Turang at second base, Cooper Pratt at shortstop and either Ortiz, Hamilton or Williams at third base. The outfield would very likely feature Jackson Chourio, Mitchell and either Frelick or Luis Lara in right field. Then, Christian Yelich would be the designated hitter and William Contreras behind the plate.

From a rotation standpoint, Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and Kyle Harrison figure to be the likely top four. Then, the fifth spot would be up in the air with Priester being an option, as well as Brandon Sproat. The bullpen is more up in the air, especially because Trevor Megill has been discussed as a trade candidate. Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby and DL Hall are all locks. Beyond these three, there are at least question marks.

Losses

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) looks on during batting practice before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest losses for Milwaukee right now are Bauers and May. Bauers left the organization to sign a four-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. May left in free agency to sign a deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Beyond these two, two more options to watch are Brandon Woodruff and JoJo Romero, who are both free agents at the moment. Romero has been connected to a handful of teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals. There hasn't been much said about Woodruff.

Trade Candidates

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Megill has been talked about left and right all offseason so far. He's a year away from free agency, and this tends to be when Milwaukee deals hurlers away. ESPN's Jeff Passan gave fans a bit of hope, though, by saying Milwaukee could keep Megill through a possible lockout. If the Brewers do hold Megill until December, then it's anyone's guess what will happen.

Contreras has been talked about as a potential trade candidate as well, but the signs around the league are pointing towards him staying more than him going, at least right now.

Ortiz is someone who could be interesting to watch out for. The Brewers seemingly have a surplus of talent at the hot corner. If a team comes calling, Milwaukee should listen.