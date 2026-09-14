Brewers' Rotation vs. Pirates Looks Like an Early Playoff Preview

The Milwaukee Brewers have just 12 games left in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season and the complete focus is going to be on preparing for the playoffs in every way.

The Brewers can't just coast yet. Milwaukee has the top spot in the National League Central and will clinch the division in the near future, barring something shocking and unrealistic happening. The Brewers currently have the No. 1 spot in the National League in general as well. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee will have to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers and lock up the spot. There are just 13 days left to go until the regular season finale on Sep. 27 and the entire focus will be on getting ready for the playoffs. The Brewers have a day off on Monday before they kick off a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Milwaukee's probable starters for the Pirates series certainly look like what could be the probable starters for a playoff series.

Tuesday — Jacob Misiorowski

Aug 19, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski has been the best pitcher in baseball all season to this point and he will take the mound on Tuesday for one of his final starts of the 2026 regular season. The righty flamethrower has a league-leading 1.95 ERA to go along with his league-leading 236 strikeouts. It has been an incredible season for the young righty. When the Brewers eventually kick off the postseason, he will obviously be the Game 1 starter.

Wednesday — Logan Henderson

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the season, Kyle Harrison likely would've been penciled in as the team's No. 2 starter for a playoff series. But Harrison has been struggling recently and it's up in the air what his role will be moving forward. Henderson, on the other hand, has been incredible. He has a 2.34 ERA in 16 starts for Milwaukee. He'll make his 17th start of the season on Wednesday against the Pirates. Arguably, it would be a surprise if he wasn't Milwaukee's No. 2 starter when the postseason rolls around.

Thursday — Dustin May

Sep 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, the Brewers will turn to May for the series finale against the Pirates. May has been up and down since being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. The righty has made 28 starts overall this season and has a 4.49 ERA. With Milwaukee, he has a 4.91 ERA in seven starts. Since allowing seven runs on Aug. 19, May has a 3.77 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched across his last four starts.

When the playoffs arrive, the Game 3 starter will be a bit more up in the air, but it would be a surprise if it wasn't May at this point. If Harrison can get back on track, it'd be him. If not, then either May or Robert Gasser would be the guy. Arguably, May should be the front-runner.