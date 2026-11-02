William Contreras 'Isn't Going Anywhere' in Major Brewers Update

As the 2026 season wound down, trade rumors and speculation began centering on Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher William Contreras before the World Series even came to a close.

For example, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that Contreras will "surely draw trade interest" this offseason. With the Brewers trading stars away a year before free agency in the past, the buzz has already been loud about Contreras. But don't worry, Brewers fans. ESPN's Jeff Passan shut down the noise.

"And while William Contreras isn't going anywhere even though he is nearing free agency, the World Series champion Brewers will at least listen on closer Trevor Megill," Passan wrote.

The Brewers Are Making The Right Call

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) takes a photo with Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, right, and his wife Debbie Attanasio, left, after winning the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There you have it. The league's most respected insider specifically said that Contreras will not be going anywhere this offseason. Now, of course, the offseason just began. You never know. Someone could make some sort of ridiculous offer, but if you're a Brewers fan hoping that Contreras sticks around, this is about as much of a guarantee as you could hope to get at this point in the year.

And this would be the right call as well. There's no denying the fact that Milwaukee traded a handful of stars away in the past a year before free agency. Freddy Peralta was dealt last offseason. Devin Williams was traded the year before. Another star who was traded before free agency was Corbin Burnes. But Milwaukee is a pitching factory and replaced each of these guys with flying colors. From a position player standpoint, there isn't a player in the Brewers' system who could seamlessly replace everything Contreras brings to the table.

Contreras is among the league's best two-way catchers and he's a leader in the clubhouse. Part of the reason why Milwaukee dominated in the World Series — and Contreras won the 2026 World Series MVP — was because of his defense behind the plate. Contreras neutralized the Rays on the base paths, which took away arguably Tampa Bay's biggest strength.

He's a guy you want to have on your team. Right now, he has just one more season of control before free agency comes next offseason. Right now, he's just 28 years old. The idea of a long-term extension would make a lot of sense. But even if the Brewers don't get an extension done, keeping him for another year and trying to win back-to-back titles is worth it.