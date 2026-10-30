One Offseason Mistake the Brewers Cannot Afford to Repeat

The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the offseason with more momentum than at any other point in franchise history.

That is, of course, because now the Brewers are the World Series champions for the first time in franchise history. It was a long road, of course. But the Brewers finally completed the mission and got the job done. Over the last few years, the Brewers seemingly entered each season as an underdog. Despite all the success, the national baseball world seemingly would forget about the Brewers each year. It was the case in 2026 as well. But the Brewers proved everyone wrong.

Things will be different in 2027. When you're the reigning World Series champion, no one is going to count you out. The Brewers should enter the 2027 season as favorites, not underdogs. And the expectations will be high. For Milwaukee, it's going to be important to keep the momentum and one mistake to avoid that would negatively impact this idea would be trading William Contreras.

Between now and the end of the offseason, fans around the team are likely going to hear a lot of trade speculation and rumors about Contreras. Typically, you'd tend to see the Brewers cut ties with stars a year away from free agency. That's where Contreras is right now.

The Brewers Can't Move William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) takes a photo with Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, right, and his wife Debbie Attanasio, left, after winning the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But there are times in which you should pivot. A few years ago, the Brewers kept Willy Adames a year away from free agency and are just fine now, despite losing him in free agency.

In a perfect world, Contreras will be wearing a Brewers uniform for a long time to come. But even if the 2027 season is the last time, it would still make sense to keep him around, rather than trading him. The Brewers realistically can do this again next year. The vast majority of the roster is under contract and there are elite prospects at the top of the farm system, who could help in 2027. In fact, the Brewers could be even better next year. The Brewers waited all these years to win a title. Right now, they're built to go on another run next year. Trading Contreras would not only hurt them offensively and defensively, but this type of move would also be negative for the clubhouse. Contreras is a leader on this team. If just after the World Series, you turn around and trade the World Series MVP away, that's a bad look.

There are points when you just have to go all in. Right now is that time for Milwaukee. And there's precedent for it. This past summer, the Brewers tried to bring Tarik Skubal to town. That's not a move you'd typically see the Brewers try to make, but they did and they made arguably a better offer than the Los Angeles Dodgers did. It just didn't work out. But the Brewers clearly were ready to do something out of the ordinary. That should be the case this winter with Contreras as well.