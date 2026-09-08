Brewers Could Join 1914 Braves in MLB History This October

It seems like each season, the Milwaukee Brewers are counted out before the campaign even begins. That's been the case around baseball over the last few years, and yet Milwaukee is closing in on its fourth straight National League Central title.

Milwaukee also has the best record in baseball in general at 89-56. The Brewers are the real deal, to say the least. This is despite the fact that the Brewers have the sixth-youngest roster in baseball with an average age of 27.2 years old. Plus, Milwaukee is 19th in the league in payroll at $145,531,642. This team is young and plays the game the right way, which has led to plenty of wins.

While this is the case, it shouldn't be lost how uncommon the Brewers are. In fact, if the Brewers were to make the World Series this season — which is very possible — they would be the first team since the 1914 Boston Braves to start three position players who are 22 years old or younger, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Brewers Have A Shot At Obscure History

Sep 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Brewers are headed for their eight postseason appearance in the past nine years, so October baseball is hardly unfamiliar to their longest-tenured players," Rosenthal wrote. "Still, this is a team that at times starts three position players 22 or younger — Jackson Chourio, Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara. Per Stats Perform, the only team to start three position players 22 or younger in a World Series game was the 1914 Boston Braves — Les Mann (21, RF), Rabbit Maranville (22, SS) and Charlie Deal (22, 3B) in Game 2 against the Philadelphia Athletics."

Jackson Chourio is 22 years old and 181 days. Cooper Pratt is 22 years old and 21 days. Luis Lara is 21 years old and 295 days. They're not playing small roles either. That's two of Milwaukee's three starting outfielders, along with the club's starting shortstop. If the Brewers can make a deep run with a roster this young, it would just be another testament to how well-run this organization is.

There's a real chance another very young guy joins this group as soon as next year. Milwaukee has the game's top prospect in Jesús Made, who is just 19 years old right now. He has been at Double-A all season and has been incredible. There's a very real chance Brewers fans will see him in 2027. Milwaukee is built to win now, and for years to come. Now, it's just a matter of getting over the hump.