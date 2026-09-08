Brewers vs. Cubs Playoff Stakes, Probable Starters Remaining

The Milwaukee Brewers took care of business on Monday against the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee turned to Robert Gasser on the hill to kick off the Brewers and Cubs' final regular-season series of the 2026 season. The Brewers came out on top, 4-3. In the process, Milwaukee officially won the season series against its biggest rival and locked up the tiebreaker. Milwaukee is 7-4 against the Cubs so far this season with two matchups left to go on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The tiebreaker isn't likely going to matter much here. Milwaukee has an eight-game lead over the Cubs in the National League Central standings. For the tiebreaker to come into play, the Cubs would need to close the eight-game gap with just 17 games left to go for the Brewers. Statistically, it's extremely unlikely. But if the Brewers go on an eight-game losing streak at the same time the Cubs go on an eight-game winning streak, that wouldn't even be enough for Chicago to get ahead of the Brewers in the standings. Because the tiebreaker is in Milwaukee's favor, the Cubs need to not only knot things up in the standings, but also move ahead in just over two weeks.

It's not going to hapepn.

Especially with the Brewers turning to the big dogs in the final two games of the series.

Tuesday — Jacob Misiorowski

Sep 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs hit Misiorowski hard his last time out. Misiorowski allowed five runs in four innings against Chicago on Sep. 2. Misiorowski has been incredible all season to this point. That outing against the Cubs actually was his only appearance this season in which he allowed more than three runs in a game. More likely than not, we're going to see a better version of Misiorowski on Tuesday night than we saw his last time out against Chicago. He's done it all year to this point.

Back on June 26, Misiorowski allowed just one run in six innings against Chicago. That type of outing seems much more likely.

Wednesday — Logan Henderson

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson has been incredible all season up to this point. He has 20 total starts under his belt dating back to last year. The righty hasn't allowed more than three runs in a game yet in his career. Henderson has a 2.48 ERA in 15 starts this season. He could easily close the door on Chicago's hopes of making a run in the NL Central.