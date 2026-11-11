Brewers Fan Favorite Facing Uncertain Future in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers have a decision to make this offseason when it comes to All-Star closer Trevor Megill.

Should the Brewers follow in the footsteps of hurlers like Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes and trade him away a year from free agency? Or, should the Brewers follow in the footsteps of Willy Adames and keep him on the roster in his final season under contract and see what happens? On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a column featuring "perfect" moves to watch for each of the playoff teams and took a side in the Megill debate.

"And, in this case, that's trading players they don't intend to sign to long-term deals a year before they reach free agency," Passan wrote. "The Brewers have no obvious weaknesses to fill, particularly with the strength of their farm system. And considering the paucity of high-end relievers in this market, the argument to add to their prospect cache is that much stronger. Trade closer Trevor Megill."

What's Next For Trevor Megill?

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is now the second time this offseason that Passan has mentioned the possibility of Megill getting moved. In early November, Passan reported that the Brewers "will at least listen" on a deal involving the All-Star closer. Now, he has called it the "perfect" move of the offseason for the Brewers while noting that they aren't expected to stray away from their roster-building strategies that got them to this point in the first place.

If this offseason is the end of the line for Megill in Milwaukee, it was a phenomenal run. Megill came to town ahead of the 2023 season after pitching for the Chicago Cubs in 2021 and the Minnesota Twins in 2022. With the Twins, he had a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances in 2022. He joined the Brewers and completely transformed his career. Megill had a 3.63 ERA in 31 outings in 2023 and has seemingly gotten better each year. In 2026, he logged a 2.63 ERA in 63 appearances, while also recording the final out of the World Series. Megill is a gamer, but he does have one season left of team control.

The Brewers could get a pretty penny in return for Megill, just like they did with Williams ahead of the 2025 season. The Brewers traded Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin and cash. Durbin was then flipped in the deal to get Kyle Harrison. It's still early in the offseason, but it certainly does seem like there will at least be conversations about a move. The chatter around Megill has been different from William Contreras, who is also a year away from free agency.