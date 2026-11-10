Brewers Have Electric Infield Option to Watch for 2027 Opening Day

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a unique position right now following the 2026 season.

The Brewers don't just have a World Series title under their belt, but they also are fortunate to have the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in infielder Jesus Made. It's certainly not often you see a club win a World Series while also carrying the top prospect in the game in their organization. Milwaukee was great in 2026 and should get even better from here on out, especially if Made gets a shot with the club out of camp, which isn't a crazy idea. If he's going to, the most obvious way to do so would be to give him a shot at third base.

Unpacking Brewers Top Prospect Jesus Made

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Made's young professional career has been eerily similar to Jackson Chourio's run in the minors before making the jump to the majors. Both began their careers at similar ages, put up comparable numbers down in the minors and rose through the league's top prospect lists.

The 2026 campaign was Made's third professional season and he spent the entire year in Double-A. Overall, he slashed .271/.344/.430 with a .774 OPS, 14 home runs, 91 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, 57 walks, 24 doubles, six triples and 87 runs scored in 122 games played. In comparison, in Chourio's third professional season — also at 19 years old — he slashed .282/.338/.467 with an .805 OPS, 22 home runs, 91 RBIs, 44 stolen bases, 43 walks, 26 doubles, three triples and 88 runs scored in 128 games played. The only difference was that Chourio played six games in Triple-A.

After Chourio's third professional season, he got a long-term extension and made his big league debut in 2024. Made should be on the same path. In Made's professional career, he has seen playing time at second base, shortstop, third base and designated hitter. Shortstop is occupied in the majors by Cooper Pratt and second base is Brice Turang's. Third base is up in the air, though. Made was a part of the Brewers' "stay ready" group, just in case the club needed extra options in the postseason as well.

Joey Ortiz and David Hamilton manned the spot for the Brewers down the stretch after Pratt was promoted to the majors. Both Ortiz and Hamilton are still with the organization. Ortiz and Hamilton are both under team control through the 2029 season. Still, you could have Made on the team as the starter and find a way to keep both Ortiz and Hamilton as well. Regardless, Made is the No. 1 prospect in the game. If he's ready out of Spring Training, you give him a shot.

He has followed a very similar career path to Chourio so far. If that trend continues, then it could be a great offseason for Made. If he pans out like Chourio has, imagine the 2026 team with another star in the infield? Milwaukee could very well end up being even better next year, which should scare everyone in the National League.