Biggest Winners, Losers From Brewers Win Against Padres in Game 1

The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off their run in the 2026 playoffs on Saturday night with a bang.

Milwaukee welcomed the San Diego Padres to town to kick off the National League Division Series and came away with a 3-2 Game 1 win. It may not have been perfect, but it was exactly what the Brewers needed. Milwaukee had a first-round bye and eased its way back in while taking down the hottest team in baseball to get an early lead in the five-game series.

With that being said, let's take a look at the biggest winners — and losers — from Game 1.

Winners

Jackson Chourio

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates hitting a two run home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a game for the 22-year-old. Chourio went 1-for-4 at the plate with his lone base hit being a 420-foot blast in the third inning to knot the score at two. That's not all, though. In the ninth inning, Ty France hit a ball that initially looked like it was going to be a go-ahead homer or a foul ball. It struck the roof at American Family Field, though, and Chourio made the play and caught the ball.

Ty France’s potential go-ahead HR in the ninth hit the roof in Milwaukee and was caught by Jackson Chourio. The umpires ruled it an out.



Milwaukee would go on to get the final out and win the game. pic.twitter.com/fzS1VO6jO9 — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2026

William Contreras

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) reacts to hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field.xx. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Chourio, Contreras also bashed a homer throughout the night. Contreras hit a solo shot in the seventh inning to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead, which was all they needed to go out on top and take an early lead in the series.

Milwaukee's Bullpen

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) reacts after the final out during the ninth inning of their National League Division Series game against the San Diego Padres Saturday, October 3, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski took the hill to start the game and allowed two runs in four innings of work. After that, the bullpen took over and tossed five shutout innings to keep the Padres off the board. The Brewers' bullpen allowed just five base hits and walked two.

Losers

Robbie Ray

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray took the hill for the Padres to kick off the action in Game 1 and only tossed 2 2/3 innings. Ray allowed two runs, to go along with two walks and four base hits.

Ty France

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25) discusses a play where the ball may have hit a wire on the top of the dome of the stadium during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, there's no way to know if the ball hit by France was going to get out if it didn't hit the roof. But it's going to likely be a topic that hangs over the Padres. San Diego has been the hottest team in baseball and came close to taking down the Brewers in Game 1. Instead, the Padres are a game down and two losses away from elimination. If the ball had gotten out, this could've been the case for Milwaukee. Instead, the Padres are down one game to none.