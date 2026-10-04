Biggest Winners, Losers From Brewers Win Against Padres in Game 1
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The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off their run in the 2026 playoffs on Saturday night with a bang.
Milwaukee welcomed the San Diego Padres to town to kick off the National League Division Series and came away with a 3-2 Game 1 win. It may not have been perfect, but it was exactly what the Brewers needed. Milwaukee had a first-round bye and eased its way back in while taking down the hottest team in baseball to get an early lead in the five-game series.
With that being said, let's take a look at the biggest winners — and losers — from Game 1.
Winners
Jackson Chourio
What a game for the 22-year-old. Chourio went 1-for-4 at the plate with his lone base hit being a 420-foot blast in the third inning to knot the score at two. That's not all, though. In the ninth inning, Ty France hit a ball that initially looked like it was going to be a go-ahead homer or a foul ball. It struck the roof at American Family Field, though, and Chourio made the play and caught the ball.
William Contreras
Like Chourio, Contreras also bashed a homer throughout the night. Contreras hit a solo shot in the seventh inning to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead, which was all they needed to go out on top and take an early lead in the series.
Milwaukee's Bullpen
Jacob Misiorowski took the hill to start the game and allowed two runs in four innings of work. After that, the bullpen took over and tossed five shutout innings to keep the Padres off the board. The Brewers' bullpen allowed just five base hits and walked two.
Losers
Robbie Ray
Ray took the hill for the Padres to kick off the action in Game 1 and only tossed 2 2/3 innings. Ray allowed two runs, to go along with two walks and four base hits.
Ty France
At the end of the day, there's no way to know if the ball hit by France was going to get out if it didn't hit the roof. But it's going to likely be a topic that hangs over the Padres. San Diego has been the hottest team in baseball and came close to taking down the Brewers in Game 1. Instead, the Padres are a game down and two losses away from elimination. If the ball had gotten out, this could've been the case for Milwaukee. Instead, the Padres are down one game to none.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com