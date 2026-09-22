Brewers' Game 3 Playoff Starter Appears Set, Despite Recent Struggles

When the Milwaukee Brewers take the field for their first postseason game in the 2026 playoffs, it's clear who will be taking the mound for Game 1: Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski is very likely going to win the National League Cy Young Award this season after putting together the best season by a starter in Milwaukee history. After Misiorowski, the likely Game 2 starter for Milwaukee is Logan Henderson, who has a 2.51 ERA in 17 starts. Then who? Well, it sounds like the answer is Dustin May, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"The Brewers’ other NLDS starter, unless something changes, will probably be May," McCalvy wrote. "The Brewers gave up two premium prospects to get May and lefty reliever JoJo Romero from the Cardinals at the Trade Deadline with October in mind, and while May has been inconsistent since getting smoked by a comebacker on his first pitch Aug. 26 in New York against the Mets, the Brewers value his postseason experience. That’s one of the reasons May was a top target after they didn’t land Tarik Skubal."

Dustin May Has A Big Role Coming

Sep 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Henderson, the Brewers' options to start would be May, Robert Gasser, Kyle Harrison or maybe even Shane Drohan. Of these four options, May has the most playoff experience, by a wide margin. May has pitched in nine playoff games throughout his big league career to this point and has logged a 3.86 ERA and a 14-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 innings pitched. Gasser has pitched in two playoff games throughout his career and has a 6.75 ERA in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Last year, he allowed two runs in his two playoff outings.

Neither Harrison, nor Drohan have pitched in the playoffs just yet.

This is why May absolutely makes sense as a Game 3 starter for Milwaukee. His stint in Milwaukee has had ups and downs already, but he knows what it's like to pitch in big games and he has World Series experience under his belt. This is important in itself.

In May's eight starts in Milwaukee, he has only allowed more than three runs in a game twice. He's been better than his 5.40 ERA in Milwaukee shows.

Recently, Gasser has been very solid for Milwaukee. At this point, he'd make sense as a Game 4 starter with either Drohan or Harrison set to come in behind him in relief.

Fortunately for Milwaukee, it's all set for Game 1 and Game 2 of a playoff series. Game 3 is the first time there is at least a question, but it seems like it has already been sorted out.