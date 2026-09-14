Brewers-Guardians Craig Yoho Trade Now Looks One-Sided

When all is said and done about the 2026 Major League Baseball season, the vast majority of the chatter around the Milwaukee Brewers is going to be positive.

Milwaukee has been the best team in baseball throughout the regular season and has an inside track to the No. 1 seed in the National League. Arguably, this could be the year that the Brewers make a deep run. They're the biggest threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League. Pretty much every decision the Brewers have made has been the correct one. But arguably there is one move that isn't in Milwaukee's favor right now: trading Craig Yoho to the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the trade deadline.

Milwaukee sent Yoho and Blake Perkins to the Guardians in exchange for catcher Bo Naylor and righty Codi Heuer. Heuer didn't stay in the organization for long, though. He was rerouted to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. So, essentially, the Brewers gave up Yoho and Perkins for Naylor and cash.

The Brewers' front office deserves the benefit of the doubt because of the fact that it seems like every trade they make works out in the same way for the organization, even when they come out of nowhere. For example, the Kyle Harrison-Caleb Durbin deal this past offseason has been very positive overall. While this is the case, the Yoho deal hasn't gone in Milwaukee's favor so far.

Did The Brewers Get It Right?

Aug 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Craig Yoho (23) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Yoho was dealt away, he had a 3.15 ERA in 15 appearances for the Brewers. Since the deal, he has made 16 appearances for the Guardians. He allowed seven runs in his first four appearances for Cleveland, but has completely turned it around ever since. In Yoho's last 12 outings, he has settled into the big league game and has logged a 1.29 ERA and a 20-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 innings pitched.

The version of Yoho that dominated down in the minors has seemingly arrived in the big leagues, but not with Milwaukee. While the Brewers' bullpen is elite overall, there are a few question marks. Milwaukee acquired Antonio Senzatela ahead of the deadline and he has a 6.48 ERA in 18 outings for Milwaukee. JoJo Romero, who also was acquired before the trade deadline, has a 5.14 ERA in six outings for the Brewers.

If the Brewers had this version of Yoho, their bullpen would be even better than it is right now.

Naylor is an intriguing player, but he has played in just two games for the Brewers in the majors. He has played in 14 games for Triple-A Nashville and looked good. He slashed .283/.353/.550 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. When it comes to Naylor, he's under team control through the 2029 season. William Contreras is the Brewers' everyday backstop, but he has just one more season of team control in 2027. If Naylor eventually takes over as the club's starter down the road, it could flip the perception of this deal.

For now, it's in Cleveland's favor. The Guardians got a reliever who is making a legit impact on a playoff race. The Brewers traded away a hurler with upside for someone who could make a long-term impact, but who isn't doing much right now. Again, in the long run, the perception could shift. But in the short term, this deal isn't in Milwaukee's favor.