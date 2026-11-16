Brewers Have Obvious Next Move After Ryan Walker-Giants Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers made a good move on Sunday to acquire veteran relief pitcher Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants, but there's more work to do.

So far this offseason, the two biggest things of note for the Brewers are the acquisition of Walker from the Giants, and the loss of Jake Bauers in free agency to the Boston Red Sox. Fortunately, when it comes to first base, the Brewers are actually in a very good spot. If the Brewers tender Andrew Vaughn a contract, they should feel very good heading into 2027 with what they already have. The Brewers already know what Vaughn can do. Plus, elite prospect Andrew Fischer is someone who could make an impact quickly. Things are heating up across the league and Milwaukee still has work to do, even if it's not at first base.

After the Walker deal, arguably the next step for the Brewers should be determining the next steps with Brandon Woodruff.

What's Next For Brandon Woodruff?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) looks on as Tampa Bay Rays scored during the ninth inning during Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 26, 2026. - | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Woodruff is a franchise icon, but he's out there in free agency right now. In a perfect world, he'll be back and be able to stay healthy throughout the 2027 campaign. In 2026, that wasn't the case. Woodruff made just nine starts in the regular season in 2026, but he did log a 2.98 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched. He missed most of the season, but did return in time to make a World Series appearance.

The Brewers entered the offseason really only needing more pitching, and that's simply because every team in baseball should be hunting for more pitching — both in the bullpen and the rotation — because you can never have enough. Walker adds a boost in the bullpen. The rotation should be the next focus.

The Brewers should take care of business — whether Woodruff is coming back or not — on the sooner side. The quicker the Brewers know what's going on with Woodruff, the quicker the organization will know whether they need to go out and add another veteran starter this offseason.

Right now, the 2027 rotation likely will feature Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and Kyle Harrison as locks. Quinn Priester could very well nab the No. 5 spot, but he didn't pitch in a single game in the majors in 2026. Shane Drohan and Brandon Sproat realistically could be options as well. But this is a young group and it wouldn't hurt to have a veteran in the mix as well. Woodruff is an obvious option. If not him, someone like Shane Bieber or Kevin Gausman would be intriguing pitchers to target.

Milwaukee has some work to do in the rotation and it starts with Woodruff. Arguably, Milwaukee should sort things out with him next after the Walker trade.