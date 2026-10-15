Brewers' Jackson Chourio Matches Derek Jeter, More With First-Pitch NLCS Blast

The Milwaukee Brewers got on the board right away on Wednesday night, to say the least.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell took the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers and on the very first pitch of the game, Jackson Chourio struck. Chourio, who already hit one home run in the postseason entering the contest, launched his second to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

JACKSON CHOURIO

FIRST PITCH

BREWERS LEAD! pic.twitter.com/m6ndIzWPkK — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

In the process, Chourio tied Derek Jeter, Jimmy Rollins and Shohei Ohtani for the second-most postseason leadoff home runs in big league history. The only player with more is Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, who has five, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"Most postseason leadoff home runs: Kyle Schwarber: 5, Jackson Chourio: 3, Shohei Ohtani: 3, Derek Jeter: 3, Jimmy Rollins: 3," Langs wrote.

Most postseason leadoff home runs:



Kyle Schwarber: 5

Jackson Chourio: 3

Shohei Ohtani: 3

Derek Jeter: 3

Jimmy Rollins: 3 https://t.co/hCZahidpVk — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 15, 2026

Simply absurd, especially when you take into account the fact that Chourio is just 22 years old. He's already in his third postseason for the Brewers and already has hit six total home runs in 18 games, as of the first inning on Wednesday night.

Chourio blasted a leadoff homer against the NLCS last year, also on Oct. 14. Last year, Chourio did so in Game 2.

One year to the day after leading off Game 2 of the 2025 NLCS with a first-pitch homer, Jackson Chourio did it AGAIN in NLCS Game 3! pic.twitter.com/xmEWkwwge5 — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

Also, with the first-inning homer, Chourio took the lead for the most postseason home runs in Brewers history from William Contreras. Chourio has six long balls in the playoffs and Contreras has five.

We're seemingly witnessing history on a nightly basis at this point with Chourio. He's in his third season and yet the Brewers knew they had a star. They handed him a long-term extension before he even took the field for a big league game and it already looks like a steal. If he continues on the trajectory that he's on — both in the regular season and in the postseason — we'll be talking about a Brewers all-time great when all is said and done.

Chourio missed the first few weeks of the 2026 season. When he ultimately took the field, he put together the best season of his young career to this point. Chourio slashed .291/.351/.487 with an .837 OPS, 25 home runs, 75 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 127 games played. He's been very good in the postseason as well. He hit a homer in the NLDS in Game 1 against the San Diego Padres and then had a walk-off single in Game 2. Now, he's on the board in the NLCS as well.