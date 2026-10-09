Brewers' Jackson Chourio Ties Andruw Jones' Playoff RBI Record in Just 16 Games

The Milwaukee Brewers are certainly lucky to have young outfielder Jackson Chourio on the roster, to say the least.

Chourio is in his third big league season, despite the fact that he's just 22 years old. In fact, Chourio is younger than a handful of the top contenders for the 2026 National League Rookie of the Year Award, including JJ Wetherholt, Sal Stewart, Nolan McLean and Carson Benge. Again, the Brewers are lucky to have him. He inked a long-term deal before even touching a big league diamond and the Brewers have been proven right over and over again. Throughout the 2026 playoffs so far, Chourio has been a key cog at the top of the Brewers' lineup.

In four games in the National League Division Series, Chourio racked up six RBIs. Now, he has 17 RBIs in his career in 16 games, which tied Hall of Famer Andruw Jones for the most in big league history for a player younger than 23 years old in the playoffs, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"Most postseason RBI before turning 23: Jackson Chourio: 17 (16 games), Andruw Jones: 17 (45)," Langs wrote.

Most postseason RBI before turning 23:



Jackson Chourio: 17 (16 games)

Andruw Jones: 17 (45) https://t.co/0rzaMXCkSD — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 8, 2026

First and foremost, it's absurd that Chourio has tied the record for the most RBIs by a player younger than 23 years old in the postseason. It's even more surprising when you take into account the number of games it took each player to get to this point. Jones needed 45 games to get to 17 RBIs. Chourio needed just 16 games to reach the same mark.

The young Brewers outfielder has blossomed into an October threat right in front of the eyes of Milwaukee fans and he shouldn't even be close to his peak. Again, Chourio is just 22 years old. He's under contract through the 2031 season before Milwaukee has club options in 2032 and 2033. If Chourio continues on the trajectory he has been on, he's going to be a National League Most Valuable Player candidate very soon.

In 2026, he slashed .291/.351/.487 with an .837 OPS, 25 home runs, 75 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 27 doubles and 96 runs scored in 127 games played. Chourio was excellent and racked up 4.9 wins above replacement, the highest mark of his career to this point. Plus, he's been great in the playoffs. At this rate, he has the makings to be a Milwaukee great, if he plays his cards right.