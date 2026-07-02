Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski, Blue Jays' Dylan Cease Make Obscure MLB History

While Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski didn't have his best outing of the season on Thursday, he was still electric.

Misiorowski took the hill against the Cincinnati Reds and pitched five innings and struck out 10 batters while allowing one earned run, but five runs total. In the fourth inning of the contest, first baseman Jake Bauers had an error over at first base that led to four unearned runs.

Despite the tough overall outing on Thursday, Misiorowski actually made a bit of obscure history. Him and Toronto Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease now both have three starts this season with 10 or more strikeouts in fewer than six innings pitched. They are tied for the most starts that fit that description since 1900, per OptaSTATS.

"In 2026, Jacob Misiorowski and Dylan Cease each have three starts with 10+ Ks in fewer than 6.0 IP," the post read. "They are already tied for the most such starts in a single season in the modern era (since 1900) and are the first to have three such starts prior to the All-Star break."

In 2026, Jacob Misorowski and Dylan Cease each have three starts with 10+ Ks in fewer than 6.0 IP.



They are already tied for the most such starts in a single season in the modern era (since 1900) and are the first to have three such starts prior to the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/XWiZvGxlLk — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 2, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski And Dylan Cease Are Electric

Jun 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) adjusts his hat during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these guys are electric when they take the mound. Misiorowski now has 156 strikeouts in 17 starts this season. Cease has 128 strikeouts in 15 starts. Misorowski is leading the National League — and baseball in general — in strikeouts. Cease is the American League leader.

Getting these two on the mound against one another would be a nightmare for every position player in the lineup for either team that day, to say the least. Milwaukee is the best team in the National League Central and should be considered the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League in general, especially if they add at the deadline. The Blue Jays have been ice-cold recently and have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games. Now, the Blue Jays are 41-46 and in third place in the American League East. The Blue Jays are three games out of a playoff spot in the American League, but have the firepower to get back into the mix.

Imagine a playoff game between these two? Of course, it could only happen in the World Series. The Brewers should be considered contenders right now and the Blue Jays made it there last year and could still make a run in a weak American League. In a perfect world, both of these teams could make it all the way. A matchup between Misiorowski and Cease in the World Series would certainly bring eyeballs across the world to the screen.

Even in a rare off day for Misorowski, he was still electric on Thursday. Now, him and Cease have made some odd history together.