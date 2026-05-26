Brewers Just 1 Piece Away From Becoming Legit World Series Threat

The Milwaukee Brewers are trending upwards and look like a team that can be a legit World Series title contender this season.

The rotation is among the best in the league and Milwaukee could very well have the 2026 National League Cy Young Award winner on its hands in Jacob Misiorowski. The righty flamethrower is known for his game-changing fastball, but has been incredible overall, not just his fastball. The 24-year-old has a 1.83 ERA, 5-2 record and a 100-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 innings pitched. Misiorowski is leading the league with 100 strikeouts, a 1.88 FIP, 4.8 hits per nine innings and 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings. The rotation has been incredible, the bullpen has been very good and the offense has been turning a corner since Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich all returned.

Over the next few months, the Brewers should have their eyes on the trade market, though. While Milwaukee could end up being the best team in the National League, that doesn't mean that the club shouldn't add. Chatter has already started to pick up seriously. Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has said that he has started having trade talks earlier than ever before. Boston Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy has said the same. But what should Milwaukee do? Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly made the case for the left side of the infield to be an area of need.

The Brewers Could Make A Deep Run

Matt Arnold, Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager, speaks with reporters Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Milwaukee Brewers: Can they upgrade the left side of the infield? Color us shocked; the Brewers — division champions in four of the last five seasons — are leading the NL Central," Kelly wrote. "Will president of baseball operations Matt Arnold make a move that allows Milwaukee to get back to the World Series for the first time since 1982? The biggest area of need for the Brew Crew would seem to be on the left side of their infield, where they are getting minimal offensive production from Joey Ortiz (.526 OPS) and Luis Rengifo (.519 OPS).

"As nice as adding a superstar would be, imagine if the Brewers just had replacement-level players at these positions. Pat Murphy—the two-time defending NL Manager of the Year — always seems to get more out of his team than you would expect."

Kelly isn't wrong about the left field on the infield needing a boost. When it comes to shortstop, Cooper Pratt will likely be the answer at some point. He got the long-term extension and has been red-hot down in Triple-A recently.

That would leave third base as a serious question mark. Luis Rengifo has been just alright. David Hamilton arguably has been better than he has gotten credit for. Still, if there is a spot the Brewers could add offense it would be third base. Neither Hamilton nor Rengifo has a lot of pop. If the Brewers went out and acquired someone, like Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, that would be the type of move that could take this club to another level.

Milwaukee is 31-20 on the season so far and in first place in the National League Central. This team arguably is just one bat away from not just contending, but potentially being a World Series favorite.