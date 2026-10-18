The Biggest Decision Facing Brewers Before the World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on history, to say the least. If the Brewers can rack up four more wins, they will earn their first World Series title in franchise history.

To get there, the Brewers will need to take down either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Cleveland Guardians in the World Series. Milwaukee still has a few days to get ready for the big series. The Brewers won't take the field next until Friday, Oct. 23. Ahead of time, there is one big decision for the club to make. Will Brandon Woodruff be on the World Series roster?

Woodruff has been building up behind the scenes. After the National League Championship Series came to an end, Woodruff insinuated that he thought he'd be ready to roll. He said it's going to be hard to keep him off the roster and that he's in a "good spot."

The Brewers Have A Brandon Woodruff Decision To Make

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodruff still has a few days to prove to the organization that he's good to go. His last appearance in a game came on July 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Beforehand, Woodruff pitched in nine games throughout the regular season and had a 2.98 ERA and a 47-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

If Woodruff is put on the World Series roster, that would mean that someone is going to come off it as well. In our initial World Series roster projection, we took Chad Patrick off and put Woodruff on. Woodruff is a homegrown superstar and is one of the biggest reasons why the trajectory of the franchise shifted in recent memory. The Brewers have been among the league's most consistent winners in the regular season in recent memory. That obviously wasn't always the case. Woodruff and Christian Yelich are franchise pillars who have taken this team to a higher level.

If Woodruff can throw off a mound, it'd be shocking to see Milwaukee not put him on the roster. At the end of the day, this World Series appearance is the culmination of all of the hard times. It took a long time to get to this moment and Woodruff is one of the biggest reasons why things changed. Milwaukee is going to have to determine whether or not to activate Woodruff and if so, who comes off the roster. Fortunately, there are still a few days left for the Brewers to make those calls.