Evaluating What a Trevor Megill Trade Could Look Like for Mets

The New York Mets will have to get creative this offseason to address their bullpen after trading away four high-leverage arms at the deadline in August.

The backend of New York's bullpen is thin behind Devin Williams, with several unproven options filling out the remaining spots. The Mets would benefit greatly from acquiring at least one reliable arm they could call upon in the most critical moments of a game.

One intriguing option is Trevor Megill, the closer of the World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers.

The flame-throwing right-hander is coming off his second consecutive season with at least 30 saves and a sub-2.70 ERA, further establishing himself as one of baseball's best relievers.

With Megill having one year of team control remaining, a trade could be a possibility. While it would be sensible for the Brewers to hold onto him, ESPN's Jeff Passan noted they 'will at least listen" to offers, making a potential deal more tantalizing for the Mets.

What would a Trevor Megill trade cost the Mets?

Assessing Megill's trade value is not easy. While he has established himself as one of baseball's more effective late-inning relievers, his track record is somewhat limited, with 2026 marking the first time he surpassed 50 innings in a season.

Megill also turns 33 in December, making his age and limited remaining team control important factors in determining his perceived value.

The market for relievers can be difficult to gauge, as teams are often willing to pay a premium at the trade deadline when their needs become more pressing. However, that same level of urgency isn't always present in the offseason.

Milwaukee has shown a willingness to part ways with its closers before they reach free agency, most recently trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees following the 2024 season.

In that deal, the Brewers received Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin, and cash considerations, providing a framework for what a potential Megill trade could look like.

However, one important distinction is that Williams was a two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award winner, giving him greater market value than Megill currently possesses.

Still, it's worth noting that Spotrac projects Megill to earn $7.5 million next season, which would certainly be a bargain for a reliever coming off a 2.5 fWAR season.

With all of that in mind, let's examine a few hypothetical trade proposals.

Trade Proposal #1: Mark Vientos + a low tier prospect

On the surface, this deal might sound illogical, but a closer look reveals why it could make sense for both teams.

Despite his continued struggles, Vientos possesses considerable power and upside that should intrigue a team like the Brewers, who have a history of helping underperforming players reach their potential.

One example is Jake Bauers, the player Vientos could potentially replace. Bauers faced similar concerns upon arriving in Milwaukee before breaking out and blasting 26 home runs last season.

With Bauers likely to depart in free agency, the Brewers could have an opening at first base.

Of course, Andrew Vaughn remains an option, although he could also be another trade candidate with one year of team control remaining.

Many fans will point to Vientos' defensive struggles as a reason why a deal wouldn't make sense, but Bauers also had his limitations in the field, recording -7 OAA last season.

With Vientos having three more years of team control and entering arbitration for the first time in 2027, a potential deal involving an additional low-tier prospect could certainly interest Milwaukee.

Trade Proposal #2: Jack Wenninger + a low tier prospect

Wenninger is arguably the Mets' closest pitching prospect to make his major league debut. The 24-year-old broke out in 2025 but struggled to replicate that success last season after making the jump to Triple-A Syracuse.

Trading a potential back-end starter with six years of major league team control for a rental reliever is certainly a steep price. However, with the Mets having another talented pitching prospect in Jonathan Santucci waiting in the wings, Wenninger could become more expendable.

Milwaukee's rotation depth is thin, with both Brandon Woodruff and Dustin May entering free agency. Acquiring a near-MLB-ready starter like Wenninger in exchange for a rental reliever would be a move that aligns with the Brewers' organizational philosophy.

Trade Proposal #3: Ryan Clifford + another mid tier prospect

Clifford was part of the return for Justin Verlander when the Mets traded him to the Houston Astros at the 2023 deadline.

The young slugger looked like a budding star with tremendous power who appeared on track to make his major league debut last season. However, his struggles during a full season at Triple-A Syracuse stalled his development.

Despite his disappointing campaign, Clifford is just 23 years old and could emerge as a legitimate power threat from the left side at the major-league level.

While the Brewers have no trouble generating offense, adding another power threat could benefit their lineup especially with Bauers potentially departing in free agency. Acquiring Clifford, who could make his debut next season, would give Milwaukee an intriguing option.

Pairing Clifford with another top-20 prospect could be enough to convince the Brewers to part ways with Megill.

Should the Mets make a trade?

With the Mets needing to bolster their bullpen this offseason and other roster needs likely requiring larger financial commitments, a trade for Megill could be an appealing alternative to pursuing a high-priced free agent.

A back-end bullpen of Megill, Williams, Reed Garrett and another free-agent addition would give New York a formidable group of arms to rely on late in games.

With the Mets' farm system in much better shape after acquiring 12 prospects at the trade deadline, New York has the depth to pursue a high-leverage arm like Megill.

The only complication is whether the Mets will need those prospects to make a larger trade for a frontline starter like Drew Rasmussen. The last thing Stearns wants is to deplete New York's farm system after just replenishing it.

Ultimately, the Mets should pursue Megill, provided they can address their other major roster needs without sacrificing additional prospects.

An offseason that includes acquiring a frontline starter, upgrading first base, and adding another lockdown reliever like Megill would put New York in a much stronger position to return to October in 2027.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.