Despite losing the NLCS MVP Jake Bauers to the Boston Red Sox in free agency, the Milwaukee Brewers are still set to contend for another championship after winning their first-ever World Series this year.

The Brewers are bringing back most of their players next season, with only a few key players hitting free agency. Milwaukee already lost Bauers to Boston and Dustin May to the Chicago White Sox, but only had a couple more impact players hit free agency, including JoJo Romero and Brandon Woodruff.

Since the Brewers won a franchise-record 103 regular-season games and their first championship, it's not surprising that they haven't made any major moves this offseason, considering they are bringing back most of their players. Unlike Milwaukee, other National League Central teams have made moves, including the Chicago Cubs.

In the past day alone, Chicago has signed Japanese slugger Teruaki Soto and left-handed hurler Trevor Rogers. Despite other teams making moves to improve, the Brewers have yet to respond. However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale believes Milwaukee will likely hold off for now and wait until after the impending lockout to make offseason moves.

The Brewers don't need to make any moves right now

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras poses with the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player award during the Awards Ceremony after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 n St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Brewers' response? They let free-agent first baseman Jake Bauers walk, had no interest in bringing back Freddy Peralta (who signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles) and are showing all of the urgency of Elon Musk worrying about his Tesla stock," Nightengale wrote on Tuesday.

"Oh, they’ll surely get another low-priced bat to replace Bauers, could trade closer Trevor Megill for more prospects, and may add a back-end starter, but they’re content to sit back and let everyone else jump into the frenzy before the anticipated Dec. 1 lockout. They’ll likely make their plans to strike once baseball resumes."

Yeah, losing Bauers is a hit for the Brewers, but the team still has Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Fischer, who just hit 48 home runs in the minor leagues this season, to man first base. Aside from that loss, Milwaukee can field a team nearly identical to the one that just won over 100 games and won a championship. Even if the Brewers trade Trevor Megill, their bullpen is still one of the league's best.

It's not often a team can keep its core intact after a championship. Though Milwaukee lost Bauers, the team is still ready to compete at the highest level, and with a potential lockout looming, why would the Brewers make any major moves now? Holding off for now is a far smarter move for the organization.