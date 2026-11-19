The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers are always going to be remembered as the team that was finally able to get over the hump and deliver the franchise its first World Series title.

That would not have been the case if Jake Bauers had not been on the team and had his magical breakout campaign. Bauers was everything and more than what Milwaukee could've asked for. Despite entering the season with career highs of 12 home runs and 48 RBIs, he finished the season with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs and stepped up when given a larger opportunity. His performance in the National League Championship Series won't be forgotten by Brewers fans. Unfortunately, he's no longer with the organization, though, as he cashed in and landed a four-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. On Wednesday, he sent a message to Brewers fans.

"Milwaukee, It’s tough to articulate how much the city means to me and my family," Bauers penned to Brewers fans. "Over the last [three] years we’ve grown both in number and as people, in large part due to the city of Milwaukee and the Brewers organization. Thank you for taking us in with open arms, and thank you for the unwavering support. We’ll always be Champions."

Jake Bauers Was A Star In Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) greets fans holding the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Series parade on the intersection E Mason St and N Jackson St in Milwaukee, on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A classy move from a classy player.

Bauers was beloved in Milwaukee. He led the Brewers in homers in 2026 and was a major voice in the clubhouse. When Milwaukee struggled at points — which was rare — Bauers took accountability and spoke out. Then, of course, he went on to win the NLCS Most Valuable Player Award as the Brewers took down the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles in just four games.

When you think of Brewers baseball, it's hard to think of many others who represented the club better than Bauers did over the last few years. He may not have been the most talented or highest-paid, but Bauers is a grinder and developed himself into a key cog for the organization. He earned his big payday. It's what the Brewers do. They find guys who may not have panned out elsewhere, and develop talent. Bauers was a -0.3 WAR player in his first season in Milwaukee in 2024. In 2025, he was a 0.6 WAR player. In 2026, he was a 3.3 WAR player. That just goes to show his progression the longer he stayed with the club.

He's going over to Boston now. But he will always be remembered fondly in Milwaukee as a champion.