There is just over one week to go until December arrives and with that, likely a lockout across Major League Baseball.

On Sunday, the biggest free agent domino of the offseason fell as two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal agreed to terms on a nine-year, $450 million deal to join the New York Mets. With Skubal off the board, it wouldn't be shocking to see an increase in movement across the league leading up to December. When it comes to the Milwaukee Brewers, the player to watch above all else between now and December is All-Star closer Trevor Megill.

The 32-year-old has been talked about left and right this offseason as a potential trade candidate. It's not hard to see why. He's a great pitcher who is one year away from free agency. In Milwaukee, we've seen hurlers who fit that description get traded over the last few years. If Megill is dealt, the Brewers already have replacements ready to go in Abner Uribe or Aaron Ashby. It would be great to see Megill back for another season, but the chances of him being dealt are real and worth monitoring. For example, ESPN shared a column on Monday in which a dozen executives were polled about moves to watch. When asked who the top trade candidate of the offseason is, Megill received the most votes.

Trevor Megill Is Up In The Air

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Who is the top trade candidate of the offseason? Survey says: Trevor Megill 3, Mason Miller 2, Reid Detmers 2, Jacob Wilson 1, CJ Abrams 1," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote. "As for deals themselves, a couple of voters figured A.J. Preller might sell high on Miller, while a few others said the Brewers will stay nimble. 'Abner Uribe can take over the closer's role," one voter said of Milwaukee. "It opens up a Megill trade. It's a Milwaukee thing to do.'"

There hasn't been a player talked about more as a trade candidate for Milwaukee this offseason than Megill. The San Francisco Giants are one team that was floated as a fit by FanSided's Robert Murray.

One important variable is the fact that ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that Milwaukee could keep Megill through a potential lockout.

The second a lockout begins, everything gets thrown out the door. There's no way to know what the league will look like afterward, or whether the financial landscape will change.

This doesn't change the fact that Megill has been talked about as a trade chip. Between now and the beginning of December, keep a close eye on him. If he's going to get moved, the most likely time would be right now.