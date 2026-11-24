The Milwaukee Brewers have been the kings of the National League Central for years at this point. Milwaukee has won four straight National League Central titles and is the reigning World Series champion. The Chicago Cubs have been trying to catch Milwaukee for years and has been very aggressive this offseason already.

On Monday, the Cubs reportedly agreed to terms on a nine-figure deal with one-time All-Star Trevor Rogers to boost the starting rotation. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news. On Tuesday, the Cubs followed up by reportedly agreeing to terms on a six-year, $120 million deal with Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato as well. Passan also reported the news.

There's no denying the fact that the Cubs are the biggest threat to Milwaukee in the NL Central. The Brewers won 103 games in 2026 and the Cubs finished in second place with 89 wins. With the Cubs landing two prominent free agents, how should Milwaukee respond? The vast majority of the roster is in place still, so Milwaukee should still be considered the favorites. But Milwaukee needs at least one more veteran reliever and potentially a depth starting pitcher.

The Brewers Are Set Up To Contend Again

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts to the final out of the fourth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the reliever front, Milwaukee's bullpen undoubtedly is in a good place with Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe, Trevor Megill and DL Hall all in place. But Megill is someone who could be traded this offseason. If the Brewers are going to add a reliever this offseason — beyond Ryan Walker, who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants — a few options to consider are Kenley Jansen, Jose Alvarado, Sean Newcomb, JoJo Romero, Michael Fulmer, Paul Blackburn or John Schreiber.

Of these options, the top three should be Romero, Newcomb or Schreiber. Romero was good down the stretch with Milwaukee and into the postseason. Newcomb is coming off a season in which he had a 3.09 ERA in 60 appearances for the Chicago White Sox across 90 1/3 innings pitched. Schreiber had a 3.28 ERA in 66 appearances with the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees.

On the rotation front, the easiest solution would be to simply reunite with Brandon Woodruff. The Brewers have options for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, including Quinn Priester and Shane Drohan, but Milwaukee shouldn't close the door on another opportunity, especially with the Cubs getting aggressive. A trade candidate Milwaukee should consider is Logan Webb of the Giants. He would be a dream target. If the Brewers were to add a veteran in free agency, who isn't Woodruff, options to consider should be Shota Imanaga, Jack Flaherty, or maybe even Nick Pivetta, depending on the price tag.

The Cubs have closed the gap a bit on paper, but the Brewers still are the top team in the National League Central on paper. It's going to take more than Rogers and Sato to change that. Plus, the Brewers have chances to get even better this offseason, not even including top prospects already in the system, including Andrew Fischer and Jesus Made.