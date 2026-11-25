The Milwaukee Brewers don't need to follow the Chicago Cubs' lead and go out and hand out a nine-figure deal to a free agent, let alone two.

That's what Chicago has done this offseason so far with Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato. Milwaukee doesn't need to do that to contend in 2027. In fact, the Brewers simply need to stay the course — and hopefully hold onto William Contreras. Also, it wouldn't hurt to add a reliever or two, and maybe a veteran starting pitcher. When it comes to the bullpen, one hurler who would be a great fit is 10-year big league veteran Sean Newcomb.

Newcomb is coming off a season in which he logged a 3.09 ERA across 60 appearances for the Chicago White Sox over 90 1/3 innings pitched. Newcomb was a 2.0 WAR player out of the White Sox's bullpen. That's actually higher than Trevor Megill (1.7), Aaron Ashby (1.2) and DL Hall (1.9).

The Brewers Should Sign Sean Newcomb

Aug 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) delivers the ball against the New York Mets during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason why Newcomb stands out as a fit is because of his experience both in the bullpen, as well as the starting rotation throughout his big league career. In 2025, Newcomb made 12 appearances for the Boston Red Sox, including five starts, and logged a 3.95 ERA. Then, he landed with the Athletics and had a 1.75 ERA in 36 outings. That's a perfect example of the type of player he can be. There was a point when Boston needed him to start, and he did so at a moment's notice. The Athletics needed him out of the bullpen fully and that also was no problem.

The White Sox mainly used him out of the bullpen, although he did make six starts. Newcomb also finished off eight games and had four saves.

Newcomb is a player who would give the Brewers flexibility and another multi-inning threat. The Brewers also haven't closed the door on the idea of stretching Ashby out as a starter. If Ashby were to be stretched out as a starter, Newcomb could absolutely fill his current role as a high-usage lefty who can go multiple innings.

Newcomb's current projected market value is just over $14 million over two years, per Spotrac. Arguably this is a perfectly affordable deal. He'd give the Brewers another high-leverage bullpen arm who could start a game at a moment's notice. With the high price of pitching out there, Newcomb arguably is a player with big upside who wouldn't break the bank.