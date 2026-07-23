Brewers Lose Utility Man to Cubs After Electing Free Agency

Greg Jones didn't have the stint with the Milwaukee Brewers this season that he likely hoped to have.

The former first-round pick signed with the Brewers this past offseason in free agency on a minor league deal. Jones was very good down in Triple-A, but the success didn't translate to the big leagues for Milwaukee this season. Milwaukee opted to designate him for assignment on July 12 and then outrighted him down to Triple-A, but Jones opted to head to the open market instead. Now, a few days later after Jones elected free agency, he has found a new home: the Chicago Cubs.

Jones signed a minor league deal with Chicago and was assigned to Triple-A Iowa. The move has been reflected in Jones' official MLB.com profile.

The Former Brewers Utility Man Is Joining The Cubs

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Greg Jones poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones looked great with Triple-A Nashville. He played in 40 games and slashed .289/.423/.380 with an .803 OPS, one homer, 14 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, six doubles, one triple and 26 runs scored. Unfortunately, that success didn't carry over to the big leagues. Jones played in 12 games for the Brewers and slashed .087/.087/.087 with a minuscule .174 OPS and an RBI. Overall, Jones went 2-for-23 in his short stint in the bigs with the Brewers.

Now, he's heading over to the Brewers' biggest competition in the National League Central. Right now, the Brewers are in first place and have a comfortable seven-game lead over the Cubs. Milwaukee is 64-38 on the season and the Cubs are 57-45.

He isn't the first former Brewer to leave Milwaukee and go to Chicago this season. Jake Woodford also did earlier in July.

If Jones can make his way back up to the big leagues as a member of the Cubs, there's a real chance that Milwaukee fans could see him again this season. Milwaukee and Chicago have a four-game series scheduled against one another from Aug. 31 through Sep. 3.

Then, the two National League Central rivals have a three-game series from Sep. 7 through Sep. 9. That will be the final series between these two juggernauts in the regular season. Both should end up in the postseason and then it's anyone's guess whether they could face off again.

This past offseason, the Brewers signed Jones to add another versatile utility guy to the organization with upside. Again, he's a former first-round pick and is just 28 years old. He's someone who can play all three outfield spots as well as second base. Unfortunately, things just didn't work out between the two sides. Brewers may not have seen the last of him, though.