Brewers Making Push for Mets 2-Time All-Star Starter

The Milwaukee Brewers need a starting pitcher they are reportedly in the mix for one of the top potential options on the market.

The New York Mets have sold off pieces left and right ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and that could be music to the Brewers' front office's ears. On Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Milwaukee is among the teams pursuing two-time All-Star Clay Holmes.

"Clay Holmes of the Mets is drawing a lot of attention in the market. The Brewers are among those pursuing," Sherman wrote.

Clay Holmes of the Mets is drawing a lot of attention in the market. The Brewers are among those pursuing. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 3, 2026

Clay Holmes Is A Target For Milwaukee

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three of the biggest starting pitcher trade candidates are already off the market. Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta and José Soriano have already been traded. The Los Angeles Dodgers got Skubal, the Tampa Bay Rays got Freddy Peralta and the Toronto Blue Jays got Soriano.

Holmes hasn't made a start in the majors since May 15, but he has already begun a rehab assignment and should be back in the majors soon, barring a setback. He landed on the Injured List with a fractured right fibula. Beforehand, he was having a career year, or at least the start of one. Holmes made nine starts and logged a 2.39 ERA and a 45-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

If the Brewers could grab him from New York, that would be a win for Milwaukee. With Brandon Woodruff on the Injured List, Milwaukee desperately needs a veteran to add to this rotation. When healthy, starting the rotation off with Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison is a great start. But they're both young and things get even more difficult in the playoffs. You need guys who have been around the block. Holmes has a 1.35 ERA in 19 playoff games, although they came out of the New York Yankees' bullpen.

Still, he has playoff success under his belt.

Beyond Misiorowski and Harrison, the Brewers have Logan Henderson, who would be a clear candidate for the playoff rotation. After that, it's up in the air who would be an option for the No. 5 spot, although Brandon Sproat would seemingly be the most likely.

At this moment, it's too early to know if the Brewers will get a deal done. But Holmes is the exact type of player they should be targeting right now. He has a $12 million player option for the 2027 season as well. It seems likely that he would decline it and head to free agency, but because of his injury there could be at least a little bit of hope that he'd pick it up. Milwaukee should roll the dice. After the Dodgers got Skubal, they cannot afford not to add.