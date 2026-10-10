How Brewers Can Counter Tarik Skubal-Yoshinobu Yamamoto Combo

The Milwaukee Brewers know which pitchers they will face in the first two games of the National League Championship Series and it should be fairly straightforward to counter.

Los Angeles is rolling with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal in Game 1 and following up with two-time All-Star and 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2. When looking at the Dodgers' rotation, these are their best two pitchers. The only question should've been which order to roll with. When it comes to Milwaukee, its top two hurlers are obvious as well. Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson.

While the Brewers haven't officially announced their starters for the series yet, Misiorowski should get the ball in Game 1 and Henderson in Game 2, just like in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Misiorowski is likely going to win the 2026 National League Cy Young Award. He finished the regular season with a franchise-best 1.80 ERA. Plus, he led the league with 252 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched. It was a special season for Misiorowski and there's no reason to get cute with the decision here. He gives Milwaukee its best chance to beat Skubal and the Dodgers in Game 1.

The NLCS Will Begin On Sunday

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The righty made one start against Los Angeles throughout the regular season and earned a win on Aug. 15. He went six innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out six. In a perfect world, Misiorowski will deliver a win in Game 1. In Game 2, Yamamoto arguably is more nerve-wracking than Skubal. He has had success against the Brewers and is on a historic run in the playoffs to kick off his young career. He has a 2.14 career playoff ERA in 11 games. Plus, he has earned wins in five straight games and six of his last seven.

If you already have a win going into facing Yamamoto, it would give Milwaukee an advantage in the series overall. Plus, Henderson has been very good against the Dodgers this season. Henderson made two starts against Los Angeles in the regular season and allowed one run in 12 innings pitched (0.75 ERA). He earned wins in both of his starts against Los Angeles. So, in Game 2, you'd have a guy with a good track record against the Dodgers and who is red-hot himself.

On another note, while Yamamoto is a righty, Joey Ortiz should absolutely be in the lineup in Game 2. He is 2-for-4 against Yamamoto in his career so far. So, to sum up, roll with Misiorowski in Game 1, Henderson in Game 2 and make sure Ortiz is in the lineup no matter what in Game 2.