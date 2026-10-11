Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for NLCS Game 1 vs Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers kick off the National League Championship Series on Sunday night at American Family Field.

Both teams won their NL Division Series in four games and have the same amount of rest heading into the NLCS. The Brewers are looking for revenge after getting swept by the Dodgers in last year's NLCS.

"I really don't think there's anything we can use from last year to this year," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday. "They're a really good ball club. Similar guys that we're used to seeing, very similar to what we're used to seeing. There's going to be no secrets. They play a very good brand of baseball. Our guys have been in environments on the postseason on the road. So we know what it's going to be like."

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to set the tone in the series.

The reigning two-time Cy Young award winner allowed one run over six innings with seven strikeouts in his Dodgers postseason debut last week.

In 10 regular-season starts with the Dodgers after the trade deadline, he had a 2.61 ERA with 70 strikeouts over 62.1 innings.

"I think the pressure around — surrounding the Dodgers, it's all a privilege," Skubal said on Saturday. "I think as an athlete this is what you want to be and you want to have expectation to win. I have those same expectations as a player, and in my shoes, I think just keeping the game the game, going out there and competing, and doing what I can to put my team in a position to win is important."

Skubal faced the Brewers on Aug. 16, allowing one earned run (two runs total) over six innings with seven strikeouts.

"It's a really good baseball team," he said of the Brewers. "They play the game the right way. I've got a lot of respect for the guys over there. And obviously the manager, [Pat Murphy], I'm a big fan of his."

Opposite Skubal will be the NL's Cy Young award favorite in right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts over 174.2 innings this season. He faced the Dodgers on Aug. 15, pitching six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.

In his 2026 postseason debut against the San Diego Padres, Misiorowski allowed two runs over four innings with six strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup for NLCS Game 1

Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Shohei Ohtani, DH Teoscar Hernandez, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Kyle Tucker, RF Enrique Hernandez, 2B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 1 on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 1 on Sunday, Oct. 11 is 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

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