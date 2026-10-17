Brewers Biggest Advantage Against Rays, Guardians (And Biggest Concern)

The Milwaukee Brewers are four wins away from winning their first World Series in franchise history and have a really good chance of getting over the hump.

Milwaukee has played nearly perfect baseball throughout the postseason so far and is 7-1 in the playoffs. The Brewers went 3-1 against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series and 4-0 in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers now have a few days to rest and get ready for the 2026 World Series, where they will face either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Cleveland Guardians. With the World Series approaching, here is the Brewers' biggest advantage over the Rays and Guardians, and Milwaukee's biggest disadvantage.

Biggest Advantage: The Bullpen

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether the Brewers face the Guardians or the Rays, Milwaukee's bullpen is a significant strength over either. The Brewers have a 1.33 bullpen ERA in the postseason so far across 40 2/3 innings pitched. That's the second-best mark in the postseason so far. The Guardians have the fourth-best bullpen ERA in the playoffs at 2.08. The Rays have the fifth-best bullpen ERA in the playoffs at 3.48.

The Brewers' starters haven't gone deep into games this fall and Milwaukee has consistently trusted the bullpen to get the job done. They've done everything right so far. Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe, Trevor Megill, DL Hall and JoJo Romero have specifically been great in the postseason so far.

Biggest Disadvantage: Fourth Starter

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) walks to the dugout during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson and Robert Gasser have all been great so far in the playoffs. The fourth starter hasn't been as clear, though. Dustin May got a start in the National League Division Series. In the National League Championship Series, May came out of the bullpen and Shane Drohan got the Game 4 start. Heading into the World Series, it's unclear who will be the Game 4 starter.

Milwaukee could easily go with May, or even Drohan again. Kyle Harrison is another multi-inning weapon who hasn't pitched in the playoffs yet. The same can be said about Chad Patrick. Brandon Woodruff has a chance of being activated for the World Series as well. If so, it wouldn't be a bad idea to give him an inning or two to start a game as well, unless Milwaukee wants him out of the bullpen late. Milwaukee has had few weaknesses in the playoffs so far. The Brewers have been just fine, despite the fourth starter question marks.