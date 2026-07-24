Jesús Made Headlines 4 Brewers Prospects Drawing Trade Interest

With just over one week to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the rumors are starting to get loud around the Milwaukee Brewers, to say the least.

First and foremost, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers are open to getting aggressive this summer and have already checked in with the Detroit Tigers about Tarik Skubal and the San Diego Padres about Mason Miller. That's not all, though. McCalvy reported that a handful of Brewers prospects have generated trade interest as well, including No. 1 overall prospect Jesús Made.

"Players generating interest include shortstops Jesús Made (No. 1 overall) and Luis Peña (Brewers No. 2, No. 18 overall) and outfielder Josh Adamczewski (Brewers No. 6, No. 90 overall) and a fast-riser just outside the Top 100 in 2025 first-round pick Andrew Fischer (Brewers No. 7)," McCalvy wrote.

The Brewers Are Generating Trade Interest

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ Jesús Made (12) against the Great Lakes Loons during their baseball game on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. The Timber Rattlers wore their Granjeros de Wisconsin uniforms and the Loons wore their Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte uniforms as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión.” | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball. If teams weren't calling about Milwaukee's prospects, that wouldn't be smart. But there is no world in which Made should be available. He is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball right now. Arguably, Fischer shouldn't be available right now either, unless there is some sort of massive return.

The Brewers have been looking for a big bat for a long time. Fischer has the potential to be that guy for Milwaukee. The 22-year-old was a first-round pick last year and is already up in Double-A. So far this season, he has 29 homers and 68 RBIs in 82 games played. That's the type of production Milwaukee shouldn't deal away.

Peña and Adamczewski are both excellent prospects too. But if you're going to try to add a big-name player, like Skubal or Miller, you do have to give up talent in return. Peña arguably would be too high of a prospect to deal for Skubal because he's a rental. Peña is 19 years old and is the club's No. 2 prospect for a reason. He has superstar written all over him, like Made.

But Miller could be a different story because he has multiple years of control. Adamczewski would be another great starting point in a blockbuster swap as well. He's 21 years old and has had a breakout year. He's slashing .325/.442/.560 with 13 homers, 57 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 77 games played across High-A and Double-A.

Again, of this group, Made and Fischer should be untouchable. Peña should be pretty close to that, unless there's a superstar with years of control left. Adamczewski is a great prospect and would be a great starting point for a deal this summer.