The Milwaukee Brewers lost another depth piece from the organization on Wednesday.

With Thanksgiving approaching, a flurry of deals got done in free agency on Wednesday, including former Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez reportedly agreeing to terms on a deal to join the Miami Marlins on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Catcher Gary Sanchez and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN. Sánchez, 33, won a World Series with the Brewers and heads a Miami team hoping to contend next year for his 13th big league season," Passan wrote.

Gary Sanchez Is Leaving

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sánchez (99) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of their game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, September 27, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanchez had two different stints with the Brewers since 2024 and became a fast fan favorite. In 2024, he played in 89 games as a member of the Brewers and hit 11 homers. Sanchez came back to town ahead of the 2026 season and picked up where he left off. He hit 12 homers and drove in 38 runs across 86 games played. He became a very solid depth piece and was a big help en route to the World Series throughout the 2026 season.

One of Sanchez's biggest moments with the franchise came in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres this fall. Sanchez stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the Brewers facing a 3-2 deficit and drew a walk. That paved the way for Jackson Chourio to step up to the plate and end the game in Milwaukee's favor.

Gary Sánchez draws the walk!



Bases loaded for Jackson Chourio in the 9th pic.twitter.com/mNhHl3fGzB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2026

Sanchez was a good backup for the Brewers and now he's heading to a team where he realistically could get more playing time.

For the Brewers, they're going to be just fine behind the plate. William Contreras is still in town and all of the signs out there so far this offseason have pointed to him staying. There's a long offseason ahead and things could change, but for now staying seems like the most likely option. Beyond Contreras, the Brewers have Bo Naylor and Jeferson Quero.

So, the Brewers will be just fine. But a fan favorite is leaving the organization and after two different stints with the club. At least Sanchez is leaving with a World Series ring, though. Sanchez is the latest in a group of veterans to exit the organization, including Dustin May, Jake Bauers and JoJo Romero, who have all signed elsewhere in free agency.