This past summer, the Milwaukee Brewers tried to make a splash and go out and acquire two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

Milwaukee made a significant push and offered No. 2 prospect Luis Pena, No. 3 prospect Josh Adamczewski and No. 10 prospect Jett Williams. The Brewers made arguably the best offer, but the Tigers went with the Los Angeles Dodgers' offer, and yet Milwaukee still went on to win the World Series. Skubal would've done well in Milwaukee, but the Tigers rolled with the Dodgers' offer and that should be the end of the story. Skubal is a free agent right now and is likely to land a historic deal this winter. If there is a team out there that should be considered unlikely for the lefty now, it should be Milwaukee.

While this is the case, ESPN's David Schoenfield gave the Brewers surprising chances to land Skubal. Schoenfield shared a column breaking down every team's chances of signing Skubal. Frankly, Milwaukee should be near the very bottom. But Schoenfield had the Brewers in the middle at No. 15 in the "Maybe, but they don't really need a starter" category.

"The Brewers' projected payroll sits right about where it was in 2026. Even if there is room to go a little higher following their title, that might go into locking up World Series MVP William Contreras on a long-term deal before he heads to free agency following the 2027 season. In the meantime, while they did make a deal for Dustin May for temporary rotation help down the stretch in 2026, they have depth here with Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser, Kyle Harrison, Shane Drohan, Brandon Sproat and the hopeful return of Quinn Priester," Schoenfield wrote.

Tarik Skubal Is Unlikely

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks on from the mound after giving up a solo home run to Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) in game one of the NLDS of the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Skubal, the reason why he's not going to be pitching in Milwaukee in 2027 is because of the money above all else. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that teams "know going in" that Skubal's deal is likely to fall between $350 and $500 million.

Captain Christian Yelich has the largest contract in Brewers' history at $215 million over nine years. Ryan Braun had the second-largest deal in team history at $105 million over five years.

Would the Brewers really consider going over $100 million on their largest deal in franchise history for a pitcher who had surgery during the 2026 season? Absolutely not. Schoenfield listed the Brewers ahead of teams like the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros, among others.

It shouldn't be the case. If you're a Brewers fan, don't expect to see Milwaukee completely change gears and break the bank this offseason.