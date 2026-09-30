Brewers Remaining Cautious With Injured Veteran Ahead Of NLDS

Clinching a first-round bye for the postseason may be even more fortuitous for the Milwaukee Brewers than initially thought.

The Brewers locked up the No. 1 seed in the National League again this season, boasting the best record in baseball, and will face either the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres in the NLDS. With the NLDS set to start on October 3, the Brewers have the opportunity to take a few much-needed rest days.

Veteran infielder Joey Ortiz will benefit more than most from the extra rest days. The 27-year-old banged his knee last Thursday in Milwaukee's win over the Philadelphia Phillies, then was forced out of Friday's matchup with a clear limp. Though Ortiz's MRI results came back good, he's still dealing with oblique and groin issues in addition to his knee problem.

Ortiz is expected to be active for the NLDS, but the Brewers will be "keeping an eye" on him after he was not a full participant in Tuesday's practice, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

The Brewers will “keep an eye on” Joey Ortiz because of his knee and abdomen injuries, Pat Murphy said, and he will not be a full participant today. Andrew Vaughn, however, is full go. https://t.co/3ODqxC73Ie — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 29, 2026

Losing Ortiz would be a major blow for the Brewers

Sep 18, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Joey Ortiz (3) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be surprising to see Ortiz not take the field for the Brewers on Saturday in the first game of the NLDS, but remaining cautious is a smart move for the team. In 134 games this season, Ortiz has slashed .270/.328/.402 with nine home runs and 47 runs batted in, and has been a key defender, spending time at third base and shortstop.

Ortiz struggled offensively earlier this season, but has completely turned things around since shifting to third base. The 27-year-old has been on fire ever since July, slashing .333/.378/.531 across his last 61 games. Fortunately, he appears to be alright, especially since the Brewers will need his glove and bat in the postseason.

On the flip side, Milwaukee received positive news on first baseman Andrew Vaughn. Vaughn, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list last week, but after being a full participant at practice this week, he appears ready to be back for the NLDS. The six-year veteran has been excellent for the Brewers this season, batting over .300, and having him ready for the postseason would be a massive win for the team.

Milwaukee hasn't reached the World Series since 1982, so getting a few extra days of rest is a blessing for the Brewers as they look to make a deep postseason run.